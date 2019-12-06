10931 BLACK SWAN COURT

Amenities

dishwasher walk in closets pool ceiling fan microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

2BR / 1.5BA - Large 2-story townhome in highly desirable Lakeview Village!, Open floor-plan with complete new tile floors in the living area and both bedrooms, new ceramic tile and in kitchen and half bath, carpet only on stairwell, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and screened lanai with gorgeous lake and conservation views! This community has a lovely swimming pool and is conveniently located less than five miles from Brandon, just minutes to Downtown Tampa, Channelside, historic Ybor City, shopping, dining and entertainment and offers easy access to I4 and I75.