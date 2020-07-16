Rent Calculator
Manatee County, FL
2811 93RD COURT E
Last updated July 8 2020 at 11:00 AM
2811 93RD COURT E
2811 93rd Court East
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2811 93rd Court East, Manatee County, FL 34221
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come and see this charming home. Home offers 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, laminate wood flooring, split floor plan and larger yard. Centrally located near HWY 275 and 75. Must see today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2811 93RD COURT E have any available units?
2811 93RD COURT E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Manatee County, FL
.
What amenities does 2811 93RD COURT E have?
Some of 2811 93RD COURT E's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2811 93RD COURT E currently offering any rent specials?
2811 93RD COURT E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2811 93RD COURT E pet-friendly?
No, 2811 93RD COURT E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Manatee County
.
Does 2811 93RD COURT E offer parking?
Yes, 2811 93RD COURT E offers parking.
Does 2811 93RD COURT E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2811 93RD COURT E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2811 93RD COURT E have a pool?
No, 2811 93RD COURT E does not have a pool.
Does 2811 93RD COURT E have accessible units?
No, 2811 93RD COURT E does not have accessible units.
Does 2811 93RD COURT E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2811 93RD COURT E has units with dishwashers.
Does 2811 93RD COURT E have units with air conditioning?
No, 2811 93RD COURT E does not have units with air conditioning.
