Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM

The Point at Bella Grove

8310 Bella Grove Circle · (941) 256-2378
Location

8310 Bella Grove Circle, Sarasota, FL 34243

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1 Bedroom-1

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedroom-1

$1,495

2 Bed · 1 Bath

3 Bedrooms

3Bedroom-1

$1,950

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Point at Bella Grove.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
elevator
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
business center
cc payments
coffee bar
concierge
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
yoga
The Point at Bella Grove offers an elevated experience of living in Sarasota, Florida. Our community hosts a variety of distinctive one, two and three-bedroom luxury apartment homes. Each floor plan features designer kitchens equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, subway tile backsplashes and a washer and dryer. Outside of your home, our resort-style amenities will make every day feel like a vacation. Take a swim in our sparkling swimming pool, sweat out your day at our state of the art fitness center, or take your furry friend to the onsite community Pet Park. Our community is within close proximity to The Mall at University Town Center, the Sarasota International Airport, and quaint downtown Sarasota. Point yourself in the direction of your new home and upgrade your lifestyle with The Point at Bella Grove!

Managed by Katz Properties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100.00 per applicant
Deposit: 1br $600 2br $800 3br $1000
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, pets up to 25lbs
Parking Details: Garage Available $140.00 a month.
Storage Details: Storage Available $40.00

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Point at Bella Grove have any available units?
The Point at Bella Grove offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,350, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,495, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,950. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does The Point at Bella Grove have?
Some of The Point at Bella Grove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Point at Bella Grove currently offering any rent specials?
The Point at Bella Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Point at Bella Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, The Point at Bella Grove is pet friendly.
Does The Point at Bella Grove offer parking?
Yes, The Point at Bella Grove offers parking.
Does The Point at Bella Grove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Point at Bella Grove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Point at Bella Grove have a pool?
Yes, The Point at Bella Grove has a pool.
Does The Point at Bella Grove have accessible units?
No, The Point at Bella Grove does not have accessible units.
Does The Point at Bella Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Point at Bella Grove has units with dishwashers.

