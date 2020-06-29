Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly elevator garage parking 24hr maintenance business center cc payments coffee bar concierge e-payments fire pit guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal smoke-free community yoga

The Point at Bella Grove offers an elevated experience of living in Sarasota, Florida. Our community hosts a variety of distinctive one, two and three-bedroom luxury apartment homes. Each floor plan features designer kitchens equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, subway tile backsplashes and a washer and dryer. Outside of your home, our resort-style amenities will make every day feel like a vacation. Take a swim in our sparkling swimming pool, sweat out your day at our state of the art fitness center, or take your furry friend to the onsite community Pet Park. Our community is within close proximity to The Mall at University Town Center, the Sarasota International Airport, and quaint downtown Sarasota. Point yourself in the direction of your new home and upgrade your lifestyle with The Point at Bella Grove!



Managed by Katz Properties.