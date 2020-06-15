5050 N Beach Rd #301

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

ANNUAL FURNISHED RENTAL with OCEAN VIEW and BEACHSIDE POOL on Manasota key! - ANNUAL FURNISHED RENTAL with OCEAN VIEW and BEACHSIDE POOL on Manasota Key! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath top floor Condo provides Water Views and all the comforts of Florida Living! This is an executive Condo located on Manasota Key at the Boulder Pointe complex that offers two swimming pools, a tennis court, a preserve area, lush tropical landscaping, elevator access, covered parking and a paver brick path to the beach side deck and 2nd pool.



An abundance of comfort with just over 2,500 square feet of living area - as you enter the foyer it opens to an expansive great room that includes a formal dining area, double doors to the master bedroom and sliding glass doors leading from the living room to a covered balcony, featuring beautiful views of the Gulf. The open kitchen provides an inviting breakfast bar and a kitchen nook that opens to the 2nd covered patio that provides a perfect vantage to take in the views with a cup of coffee. The spacious master bedroom is light and bright with sliders leading to the covered patio, an impressive master bath with large walk in shower, soaking tub and double vanity sinks. The guest bedroom is nicely situated to access the guest bath and perfect for extended guests with a generous 3rd bedroom with plenty of extended closet space. Extras include elevator, in-unit laundry room with full size side-by-side washer and dryer, Single-car under building parking and a attractive Community setting with a beachside pool.



~Community Pools and Tennis court

~Furnished as seen

~Covered Single car assigned parking

~No pets allowed for tenants

~Tenant responsible for Water, Sewer, and Electric,



Disclaimer: information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be verified.



