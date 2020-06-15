All apartments in Manasota Key
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

5050 N Beach Rd #301

5050 North Beach Road · (941) 444-6185 ext. 102
Location

5050 North Beach Road, Manasota Key, FL 34223

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5050 N Beach Rd #301 · Avail. now

$3,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2525 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
elevator
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
ANNUAL FURNISHED RENTAL with OCEAN VIEW and BEACHSIDE POOL on Manasota key! - ANNUAL FURNISHED RENTAL with OCEAN VIEW and BEACHSIDE POOL on Manasota Key! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath top floor Condo provides Water Views and all the comforts of Florida Living! This is an executive Condo located on Manasota Key at the Boulder Pointe complex that offers two swimming pools, a tennis court, a preserve area, lush tropical landscaping, elevator access, covered parking and a paver brick path to the beach side deck and 2nd pool.

An abundance of comfort with just over 2,500 square feet of living area - as you enter the foyer it opens to an expansive great room that includes a formal dining area, double doors to the master bedroom and sliding glass doors leading from the living room to a covered balcony, featuring beautiful views of the Gulf. The open kitchen provides an inviting breakfast bar and a kitchen nook that opens to the 2nd covered patio that provides a perfect vantage to take in the views with a cup of coffee. The spacious master bedroom is light and bright with sliders leading to the covered patio, an impressive master bath with large walk in shower, soaking tub and double vanity sinks. The guest bedroom is nicely situated to access the guest bath and perfect for extended guests with a generous 3rd bedroom with plenty of extended closet space. Extras include elevator, in-unit laundry room with full size side-by-side washer and dryer, Single-car under building parking and a attractive Community setting with a beachside pool.

~Community Pools and Tennis court
~Furnished as seen
~Covered Single car assigned parking
~No pets allowed for tenants
~Tenant responsible for Water, Sewer, and Electric,

Disclaimer: information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be verified.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5767492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5050 N Beach Rd #301 have any available units?
5050 N Beach Rd #301 has a unit available for $3,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5050 N Beach Rd #301 have?
Some of 5050 N Beach Rd #301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5050 N Beach Rd #301 currently offering any rent specials?
5050 N Beach Rd #301 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5050 N Beach Rd #301 pet-friendly?
No, 5050 N Beach Rd #301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manasota Key.
Does 5050 N Beach Rd #301 offer parking?
Yes, 5050 N Beach Rd #301 does offer parking.
Does 5050 N Beach Rd #301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5050 N Beach Rd #301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5050 N Beach Rd #301 have a pool?
Yes, 5050 N Beach Rd #301 has a pool.
Does 5050 N Beach Rd #301 have accessible units?
No, 5050 N Beach Rd #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 5050 N Beach Rd #301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5050 N Beach Rd #301 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5050 N Beach Rd #301 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5050 N Beach Rd #301 does not have units with air conditioning.
