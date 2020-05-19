2690 N BEACH

Amenities

The Ultimate Beach Front LUXURY DREAM Vacation Rental is waiting for you! MANASOTA KEY is a charming off the beaten path barrier island located in S.W. Florida nestled between the Gulf of Mexico and Lemon Bay. North Beach Rd-a two lane road runs N. and S. along the island that is 11 miles long with no traffic lights or stop signs or high rises. Miles of turquoise water with pristine beaches and lots of treasures to hunt. You will find beautiful shells, prehistoric sharks’ teeth & awesome sea life and more. Bicycle, jog or just stroll along the canopy road and relax to the sound of the breaking waves and the swaying palms! The Waves of Manasota Key is the island's newest LUXURY COMPLEX. Each of the 5 private residences enjoys its own PRIVATE INIFINTY POOL and SPA, a covered lanai that provides shade and your own OUTDOOR KITCHEN with PROPANE GRILL, REFRIGERATOR & SINK. Each bedroom features en-suite bathroom and walkin closet. The spacious master bedroom provides his and hers lavatories and closets. From your private master balcony view equally amazing sunrises. Englewood offers spectacular seafood dining, nightlife, shopping, golfing, boating, bicycling, jet ski rentals, deep sea fishing, beach yoga and paddling boarding. This is the perfect location to get away from it all- RELAX & Enjoy Island life. Airports: Sarasota-SRQ, Punta Gorda-PGD,Fort Myers-RSW, Tampa-TPA, Clearwater-St Pete-PIE.