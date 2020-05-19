All apartments in Manasota Key
Last updated May 19 2020

2690 N BEACH

2690 North Beach Road · (941) 219-2347
Location

2690 North Beach Road, Manasota Key, FL 34223

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$16,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2905 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
yoga
The Ultimate Beach Front LUXURY DREAM Vacation Rental is waiting for you! MANASOTA KEY is a charming off the beaten path barrier island located in S.W. Florida nestled between the Gulf of Mexico and Lemon Bay. North Beach Rd-a two lane road runs N. and S. along the island that is 11 miles long with no traffic lights or stop signs or high rises. Miles of turquoise water with pristine beaches and lots of treasures to hunt. You will find beautiful shells, prehistoric sharks’ teeth & awesome sea life and more. Bicycle, jog or just stroll along the canopy road and relax to the sound of the breaking waves and the swaying palms! The Waves of Manasota Key is the island's newest LUXURY COMPLEX. Each of the 5 private residences enjoys its own PRIVATE INIFINTY POOL and SPA, a covered lanai that provides shade and your own OUTDOOR KITCHEN with PROPANE GRILL, REFRIGERATOR & SINK. Each bedroom features en-suite bathroom and walkin closet. The spacious master bedroom provides his and hers lavatories and closets. From your private master balcony view equally amazing sunrises. Englewood offers spectacular seafood dining, nightlife, shopping, golfing, boating, bicycling, jet ski rentals, deep sea fishing, beach yoga and paddling boarding. This is the perfect location to get away from it all- RELAX & Enjoy Island life. Airports: Sarasota-SRQ, Punta Gorda-PGD,Fort Myers-RSW, Tampa-TPA, Clearwater-St Pete-PIE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2690 N BEACH have any available units?
2690 N BEACH has a unit available for $16,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2690 N BEACH have?
Some of 2690 N BEACH's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2690 N BEACH currently offering any rent specials?
2690 N BEACH isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2690 N BEACH pet-friendly?
No, 2690 N BEACH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manasota Key.
Does 2690 N BEACH offer parking?
No, 2690 N BEACH does not offer parking.
Does 2690 N BEACH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2690 N BEACH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2690 N BEACH have a pool?
Yes, 2690 N BEACH has a pool.
Does 2690 N BEACH have accessible units?
No, 2690 N BEACH does not have accessible units.
Does 2690 N BEACH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2690 N BEACH has units with dishwashers.
Does 2690 N BEACH have units with air conditioning?
No, 2690 N BEACH does not have units with air conditioning.
