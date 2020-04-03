1100 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

January 2020 still available!! Rented Feb/March 2020. Special rate from Sept- October is @ $1500 mth plus bed taxes.This cozy private beach cottage is located on Manasota Key and just a few steps from Stump Pass Beach! Located on the south end of the key and no need to worry about public parking! It provides a private backyard that is fenced with a privacy fence. The front area has open shelled parking for up to 3 cars. Extend your privacy to the front of the home as well with a privacy fence plus an large open space stone patio to allow sunning or just relaxing and reading outside. The living room has a large flat screen television with WIFI. Master bedroom has a queen bed with plenty of lighting. Bedroom 2 has a queen bed with backyard views. Both bedrooms have ceiling fans. The location is to die for without all the Englewood traffic surrounding Englewood Beach. Stump Pass Beach State Park entry is a few hundred walking feet away which provides restroom facilities, canoe/kayak launch or rentals plus the most beautiful beaches around for sunning or shelling. The one mile stretch of the park provides picnic pavilions /nature trails that take you to Stump Pass. Fishing also available at the park's bayside, so bring your fishing pole! By the Shell round-a-bout you will find several outdoor casual places to dine, a Circle K, plus some souvenir stores. Beach Road provides boat/jet ski rentals, boutiques and dining. Cleaning Fee and 12% bed tax not included. Pets are welcome. May-December $2000