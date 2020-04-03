All apartments in Manasota Key
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

1100 GULF BOULEVARD

1100 Gulf Boulevard · (941) 468-0957
Location

1100 Gulf Boulevard, Manasota Key, FL 34223

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
January 2020 still available!! Rented Feb/March 2020. Special rate from Sept- October is @ $1500 mth plus bed taxes.This cozy private beach cottage is located on Manasota Key and just a few steps from Stump Pass Beach! Located on the south end of the key and no need to worry about public parking! It provides a private backyard that is fenced with a privacy fence. The front area has open shelled parking for up to 3 cars. Extend your privacy to the front of the home as well with a privacy fence plus an large open space stone patio to allow sunning or just relaxing and reading outside. The living room has a large flat screen television with WIFI. Master bedroom has a queen bed with plenty of lighting. Bedroom 2 has a queen bed with backyard views. Both bedrooms have ceiling fans. The location is to die for without all the Englewood traffic surrounding Englewood Beach. Stump Pass Beach State Park entry is a few hundred walking feet away which provides restroom facilities, canoe/kayak launch or rentals plus the most beautiful beaches around for sunning or shelling. The one mile stretch of the park provides picnic pavilions /nature trails that take you to Stump Pass. Fishing also available at the park's bayside, so bring your fishing pole! By the Shell round-a-bout you will find several outdoor casual places to dine, a Circle K, plus some souvenir stores. Beach Road provides boat/jet ski rentals, boutiques and dining. Cleaning Fee and 12% bed tax not included. Pets are welcome. May-December $2000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
1100 GULF BOULEVARD has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1100 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1100 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1100 GULF BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1100 GULF BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 1100 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1100 GULF BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 1100 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 GULF BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 1100 GULF BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 1100 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1100 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1100 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1100 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
