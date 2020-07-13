/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM
300 Apartments for rent in Madeira Beach, FL with pool
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
179 MEDALLION BOULEVARD
179 Medallion Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
430 sqft
1st Floor, Very Clean 1 bedroom, 1 bath Furnished Condo with Boat Slip #42 at desired Madeira Beach Yacht Club. This annual rental unit comes fully furnished, and you couldn't ask for a more convenient location.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
423 150TH AVENUE
423 150th Ave, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1350 sqft
Walk to the Beach! Waterfront condo featuring a very spacious split floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large kitchen wood cabinets, pantry, newer stainless steel appliances, breakfast area, inside laundry area, large living room and dining
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
15462 GULF BOULEVARD
15462 Gulf Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1725 sqft
Available Next Year Starting in Dec! Stunning Direct Gulf Front Condo! Enjoy the best of beach living in this newly 3 bedroom/2 bath condominium home directly on the beach.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
15462 1ST STREET E
15462 1st Street East, Madeira Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2055 sqft
OPEN JUNE 1, 2018 and out. Monthly Vacation Rental. Can be rented for 6 months to avoid the 13% resort tax.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
210 MEDALLION BOULEVARD
210 Medallion Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
840 sqft
Beautifully decorated - all new interior. Direct Intracoastal View - Great Location! Beautifully furnished, spacious unit with view of the Intracoastal waterway.
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
211 MEDALLION BOULEVARD
211 Medallion Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1040 sqft
Weekly rental rates available. Recently updated 2 bedrooms 1 1/2 baths ground floor townhouse (upstairs/downstairs) unit right on the pool in a gated community! Both bedrooms and full bath are upstairs.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
15316 GULF BOULEVARD
15316 Gulf Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Madeira Towers is it! Beautiful 40 unit condo directly on the beach offering fabulous water views of the Gulf of Mexico and the sunsets! Excellent condition. Spacious. Quiet. Nice furniture. Good beds. Kitchen has everything.
Results within 1 mile of Madeira Beach
1 of 62
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16308 GULF BLVD #304
16308 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1065 sqft
16308 GULF BLVD #304 Available 10/01/20 2/2 Beach Vacation rental - Gulf of Mexico Ocean and Beach- The Breakers - Looking for guests for October 2020 through January 2021 and for the month of April 2021.
1 of 58
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
4575 COVE CIRCLE
4575 Cove Circle, Pinellas County, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1040 sqft
Delightful, corner unit condominium home at Sea Towers. Beautiful Intracoastal water views in a park-like setting with an abundance of amenities. This 2 bedroom/2 bath condo offers a spacious layout and lots of natural light.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
15643 GULF BOULEVARD
15643 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1152 sqft
This adorable beach house is available beginning January 15th 2021. It is fully furnished and is located in a residential Redington Beach neighborhood directly across the street from the Gulf of Mexico.
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
4775 COVE CIRCLE
4775 Cove Circle, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wow!!! Available July 1 , 2020 to Nov 31, 2020. This Modern 9th floor FURNISHED Condo has Stunning Views of Boca Ciega Bay & the Intracoastal Waterway & Madeira Beach with Sunsets from your Living room, Florida room & Master bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of Madeira Beach
Verified
1 of 190
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
19 Units Available
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,292
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,351
1578 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
6 Units Available
Bayside Villas
1824 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
857 sqft
Bayside Villas & Bayside Villas East, a luxury waterfront community in the heart of it all, offers so much more than a fantastic location. Each apartment includes the finest of details that are necessary to relax and enjoy your home.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
13 Units Available
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
850 sqft
This community's pool is fenced in for added protection, and an onsite gym and clubhouse is available for those wanting to stay dry. Units are recently renovated. Just moments away from shops on 58th Street.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
4 Units Available
Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
978 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Imperial Village Apartments in Seminole. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
8 Units Available
Waters Pointe
1885 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
993 sqft
Located on Pasadena Avenue and right across from Pasadena Isle, this property has beautiful waterfront views. The amenities add to this luxury with a fire pit, pool and gym. Units have stainless steel appliances.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kenneth City
5913 48th Avenue N
5913 48th Avenue North, Kenneth City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1295 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
18399 Gulf Blvd
18399 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,800
522 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Beautiful Intracoastal waterfront condo near beach - Property Id: 302272 Very clean, completely remodeled one bedroom condo tastefully decorated, comfortable and cozy.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1328 S. Pasadena Ave. #207
1328 Pasadena Ave S, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1025 sqft
1328 S. Pasadena Ave. #207 Available 08/01/20 2/2 Furnished Condo in Pasadena Cove. Near beach. Nice amenities! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 15, 2020 - Beautiful Unfurnished Condo in lovely Pasadena Cove. 2nd floor, elevator building in gated community.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
9815 Harrell Ave Apt 502
9815 Harrell Avenue, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1250 sqft
Call George at 727 258 1880 to check out this top floor large furnished 2 bed 2 bath Intercoastal views across from the beach. Oversized balcony accessible from the master suite and living room.
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6650 Sunset Way Apt 220
6650 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1470 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call Joe Nix at 727 687 0555 about this Silver Sands direct Gulf Front 2 bed 2 bath condo on the sand! Gorgeous open views of the Gulf. This unit has been recently updated.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414
19111 Vista Bay Drive, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1345 sqft
Call Cherie Kelly, at 727-451-7780. Vista Bay Condo-Indian Shores seasonal rental that feels like home. Beautifully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath. Located on the 4th floor with spectacular full views of the Intercoastal. Screened balcony.
1 of 58
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
10209 THURSTON GROVES BOULEVARD
10209 Thurston Groves Boulevard, Seminole, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
4806 sqft
Beautiful executive pool home in Seminole exclusive community in Non- evacuation zone. This home boasts 4 bedrooms and 4 baths with large office / flex space and a homeschooling or homework area for the family too.
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
7882 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S
7882 Sailboat Key Boulevard South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1575 sqft
Winter Rental in Harbourside. Condo is a 2bd/2ba unit in very desirable Harbourside community. 6 Months + 1 day minimum rental. Electric up to $75 per month is included.
Similar Pages
Madeira Beach 1 BedroomsMadeira Beach 2 BedroomsMadeira Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMadeira Beach 3 BedroomsMadeira Beach Apartments with Balcony
Madeira Beach Apartments with GarageMadeira Beach Apartments with GymMadeira Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMadeira Beach Apartments with ParkingMadeira Beach Apartments with Pool