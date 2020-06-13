Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:14 PM

129 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Loxahatchee Groves, FL

Finding an apartment in Loxahatchee Groves that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for...

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Loxahatchee Groves
1 Unit Available
14661 Flamingo Rd
14661 Flamingo Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1858 sqft
Beautifully remodeled spacious home in Loxahatchee Florida. 3 large bedrooms and 2 large baths. Freshly painted inside and outside. Available immediately.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Loxahatchee Groves
1 Unit Available
15060 25th Place N
15060 25th Place North, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom fully furnished guest house for off season rental. 1000 sqft under a/c. Living room, dining area, den, oversized gourmet kitchen with granite and S/S appliances, laundry room amd much more. Up to a 6 month is acceptable.
Results within 1 mile of Loxahatchee Groves
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
16 Units Available
Verse at Royal Palm Beach
222 King Fisher Way, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1200 sqft
Located close to the downtown area and the myriad dining and nightlife options it has to offer. Units have been recently upgraded with such amenities as walk-in closets and built-in wiring for high-speed internet. Pet-friendly.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
2214 Ridgewood Circle
2214 Ridgewood Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4600 sqft
UNDER CONTRACT This beautiful 5 bedroom home in Madison Green has every amenity you desire and more. Professional managed by Blue ICE Properties LLC.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
16030 E Derby Drive
16030 Derby Drive East, The Acreage, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1698 sqft
Spacious 3 b/r home with open floor plan / Great room - on nearly 2 acre lot - huge yard, private pool, pets okay, as is a 2 year lease - You can cozy around the real wood burning fireplace on those cold Loxahatchee nights.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
1 Unit Available
690 Via Toscana
690 Via Toscana, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1968 sqft
690 Via Toscana, Wellington, FL 33414 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
1 Unit Available
212 Saratoga Boulevard East
212 Saratoga Boulevard East, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1469 sqft
Saratoga Boulevard East, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
360 Crestwood Circle
360 Crestwood Court North, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1314 sqft
360 Crestwood Circle Apt #201, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
800 Crestwood Court S
800 Crestwood Court South, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1156 sqft
MUST SEE!! BEAUTIFUL 2/2 CONDO WITH A GARAGE. DOGS(2) UP TO 35LBS WELCOME.NEIGHBORHOOD WITH WALKING PATHS, COMMUNITY POOL, FITNESS ROOM, BASKETBALL AND TENNIS COURTS. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, HOSPITALS, AND SCHOOLS.GATED COMMUNITY. IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE!

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
1700 Crestwood Court
1700 Crestwood Court South, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Beautiful furnished 2/2 unit tile throughout ready to move in. Pets allowed with a $300 pet deposit fee, small balcony. This community offers gated entry, tennis, basketball, swimming pool, gym and walking paths with waterways throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
12794 Spinnaker Lane
12794 Spinnaker Lane, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1344 sqft
Beautifully remodeled and furnished Wellington Townhouse. Great location. # Bedroom 2 1/2 bath. 2 Car Garage. Private courtyard and very large sunroom. 2 decks upstairs off the bedrooms. Home is on a waterway leading to Lake Wellington.
Results within 5 miles of Loxahatchee Groves
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
22 Units Available
Waterstone At Wellington Apartments
2141 Vinings Cir, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1253 sqft
Friendly community on palm tree-lined street, smack dab in Wellington. Units have carpets, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Trash valet, swimming pool and playground. Quick access to Florida's Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
14 Units Available
The Estates at Wellington Green
2301 Wellington Green Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,393
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,061
1714 sqft
Just minutes from Mall of Wellington Green. Fantastic upgrades including Roman soaking tubs and arched molding at the entrances. On-site amenities include a basketball and volleyball court, dog park, playground and sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 107

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
27 Units Available
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,482
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,023
1517 sqft
Discover the magic of living at one of South Florida’s most prestigious premiere communities, Polo Lakes at Wellington.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
Breakers West
15 Units Available
St. Andrews Palm Beach
1081 Benoist Farms Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
652 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
955 sqft
Residents of this pet-friendly community have an on-site fitness center, pool, putting green and playground. Apartments are wheelchair-accessible, smoke-free, and have walk-in closets and window coverings. Coral Sky Plaza and Okeeheelee Park are nearby.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 06:40pm
22 Units Available
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,545
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1453 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,369
1719 sqft
These apartments and townhomes feature alarm systems, private entryways, and screened-in patios. Community is fully gated and offers a 24-hour fitness center and heated pool. Close to Banyan Golf Club and Best Buy shopping center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Wellington Green
29 Units Available
Axis Wellington Green
3409 Pomerol Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,630
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1432 sqft
Luxury apartment with chef-inspired kitchens, custom finishes and elevator access. Community access to a garden, playground, gym, business center, pool and game room. Close access to Wellington Green, Banyan Gold Club and local elementary schools.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
34 Units Available
Solara At Wellington
2037 Polo Gardens Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1227 sqft
A luxurious residential community just a short drive from Route 98 and Route 441. Homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances and a balcony or patio. Resident amenities include a coffee bar, swimming pool, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
9 Units Available
Park Aire
570 Christina Dr, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,337
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,863
1327 sqft
Enjoy gourmet kitchens, natural wood cabinets and private patio/balcony at this luxury apartment complex only minutes from The Mall at Wellington Green. Amenities include internet access, tennis court and package receiving facilities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Golden Lakes
57 Units Available
Azola West Palm Beach
1990 Augustine Road, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,458
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-Person Tours Available We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
43 Units Available
Town Southern
11020 Town Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,532
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,296
1258 sqft
Town Southern enjoys the Ideal Location. At Town Southern, you are within minutes of the area's best shopping, dining, attractions, and many of its finest schools.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
10403 Carmen Lane
10403 Carmen Lane, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1413 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greenview Shores of Wellington
1 Unit Available
12912 Buckland St
12912 Buckland Street, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1950 sqft
This home features a light, bright, and spacious floor plan with tile and hardwood flooring throughout the generous living space. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and ample storage space to top it off.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greenview Shores of Wellington
1 Unit Available
13940 Folkestone Cir A
13940 Folkstone Circle, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautiful family oriented community. LOCATION!!!!! - Property Id: 22601 Beautiful family oriented community. Perfect location! Condo has approximately 1,214 square feet, 2 beds and 2 baths with a lot size of 1.0 acres.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Loxahatchee Groves, FL

Finding an apartment in Loxahatchee Groves that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

