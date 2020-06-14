180 Apartments for rent in Loxahatchee Groves, FL with garage

Apartment List
1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Loxahatchee Groves
1 Unit Available
14661 Flamingo Rd
14661 Flamingo Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1858 sqft
Beautifully remodeled spacious home in Loxahatchee Florida. 3 large bedrooms and 2 large baths. Freshly painted inside and outside. Available immediately.
Results within 1 mile of Loxahatchee Groves

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Landings at Wellington
1 Unit Available
785 Cedar Cove Rd
785 Cedar Cove Road, Wellington, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
Call or text Daniel: 561--- 777--- 6557 Enjoy a luxurious lifestyle in an inviting home. Features include a spacious three-car garage, bay windows, a vaulted ceiling, and low-maintenance flooring throughout the interior.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
2214 Ridgewood Circle
2214 Ridgewood Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4600 sqft
UNDER CONTRACT This beautiful 5 bedroom home in Madison Green has every amenity you desire and more. Professional managed by Blue ICE Properties LLC.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
330 Crestwood Circle
330 Crestwood Court North, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1285 sqft
Great 3 rd floor condo with a garage! It is close to shopping, hospitals, Washer and Dryer in unit , Balcony. Community pool, playground...Gated ! Very well maintained !

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Paddock Park of Wellington
1 Unit Available
14912 Horseshoe Trace
14912 Horseshoe Trace, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2677 sqft
Fully furnished, turnkey annual rental in a great location in Wellington's A-rated school district. Close to equestrian venues, shopping and dining, with easy access to commuter routes.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
350 Crestwood Circle
350 Crestwood Court North, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1306 sqft
Great 3 bedroom condo with one car garage in the conveniently located Kensington community. Close to shopping, Medical and Schools. HOA requires a minimum credit score of 620 and 3x the rent in verifiable income. Maximum of 2 cars allowed by HOA.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
1 Unit Available
212 Saratoga Boulevard East
212 Saratoga Boulevard East, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1469 sqft
Saratoga Boulevard East, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
220 Crestwood Circle
220 Crestwood Boulevard, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1560 sqft
Crestwood Circle Apt #106, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
800 Crestwood Court S
800 Crestwood Court South, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1156 sqft
MUST SEE!! BEAUTIFUL 2/2 CONDO WITH A GARAGE. DOGS(2) UP TO 35LBS WELCOME.NEIGHBORHOOD WITH WALKING PATHS, COMMUNITY POOL, FITNESS ROOM, BASKETBALL AND TENNIS COURTS. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, HOSPITALS, AND SCHOOLS.GATED COMMUNITY. IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE!

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
722 Lake Wellington Drive
722 Lake Wellington Drive, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2402 sqft
Beautiful 2 story pool home, freshly painted with upgrades throughout with private access to Lake Wellington, rated A1 school,s located in a close proximity to Wellington equestrian venues.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
12794 Spinnaker Lane
12794 Spinnaker Lane, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1344 sqft
Beautifully remodeled and furnished Wellington Townhouse. Great location. # Bedroom 2 1/2 bath. 2 Car Garage. Private courtyard and very large sunroom. 2 decks upstairs off the bedrooms. Home is on a waterway leading to Lake Wellington.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
192 Gulfstream Circle
192 Gulfstream Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1840 sqft
Great home offering 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage situated near the end of a cul-de-sac. in the heart of Royal Palm Beach! Enjoy a formal living soaring ceilings, wood flooring and much more.
Results within 5 miles of Loxahatchee Groves
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
Waterstone At Wellington Apartments
2141 Vinings Cir, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1253 sqft
Friendly community on palm tree-lined street, smack dab in Wellington. Units have carpets, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Trash valet, swimming pool and playground. Quick access to Florida's Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
14 Units Available
The Estates at Wellington Green
2301 Wellington Green Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,393
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,061
1714 sqft
Just minutes from Mall of Wellington Green. Fantastic upgrades including Roman soaking tubs and arched molding at the entrances. On-site amenities include a basketball and volleyball court, dog park, playground and sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
34 Units Available
Solara At Wellington
2037 Polo Gardens Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1227 sqft
A luxurious residential community just a short drive from Route 98 and Route 441. Homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances and a balcony or patio. Resident amenities include a coffee bar, swimming pool, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 107

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
27 Units Available
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,482
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,023
1517 sqft
Discover the magic of living at one of South Florida’s most prestigious premiere communities, Polo Lakes at Wellington.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 14 at 01:20am
22 Units Available
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,545
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1453 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,369
1719 sqft
These apartments and townhomes feature alarm systems, private entryways, and screened-in patios. Community is fully gated and offers a 24-hour fitness center and heated pool. Close to Banyan Golf Club and Best Buy shopping center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Wellington Green
29 Units Available
Axis Wellington Green
3409 Pomerol Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,630
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1432 sqft
Luxury apartment with chef-inspired kitchens, custom finishes and elevator access. Community access to a garden, playground, gym, business center, pool and game room. Close access to Wellington Green, Banyan Gold Club and local elementary schools.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Park Aire
570 Christina Dr, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,337
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,863
1327 sqft
Enjoy gourmet kitchens, natural wood cabinets and private patio/balcony at this luxury apartment complex only minutes from The Mall at Wellington Green. Amenities include internet access, tennis court and package receiving facilities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Golden Lakes
56 Units Available
Azola West Palm Beach
1990 Augustine Road, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,458
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-Person Tours Available We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:45am
Breakers West
15 Units Available
St. Andrews Palm Beach
1081 Benoist Farms Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
652 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
955 sqft
Residents of this pet-friendly community have an on-site fitness center, pool, putting green and playground. Apartments are wheelchair-accessible, smoke-free, and have walk-in closets and window coverings. Coral Sky Plaza and Okeeheelee Park are nearby.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
42 Units Available
Town Southern
11020 Town Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,532
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,296
1258 sqft
Town Southern enjoys the Ideal Location. At Town Southern, you are within minutes of the area's best shopping, dining, attractions, and many of its finest schools.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Baywinds
1 Unit Available
2175 Stonington Terrace
2175 Stonington Terrace, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1426 sqft
Earliest move in December 16. FULL cable, high speed internet and landline INCLUDED. Partially furnished IF DESIRED. 55+ Very well maintained Villa with lake view from living room and master bedroom. 2 bedrooms plus an office. Screened patio.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greenview Shores of Wellington
1 Unit Available
12912 Buckland St
12912 Buckland Street, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1950 sqft
This home features a light, bright, and spacious floor plan with tile and hardwood flooring throughout the generous living space. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and ample storage space to top it off.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Loxahatchee Groves, FL

Loxahatchee Groves apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

