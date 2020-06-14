/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020
97 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Loxahatchee Groves, FL
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Loxahatchee Groves
1 Unit Available
1032 E Road
1032 E Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
720 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bathroom with full kitchen and washer/dryer. Horse Stalls available separately. Main road is a dirt road and peacocks freely roaming the property.
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Loxahatchee Groves
1 Unit Available
15664 North Road
15664 North Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
850 sqft
Charming independent detached villa;, with an open floor plan, located within a large well kept estate with lots of parking space. Laundry inside. City water and electricity included in rent. Apartment ideal for 1 person, maximum 2 people allowed.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Loxahatchee Groves
1 Unit Available
15060 25th Place N
15060 25th Place North, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1000 sqft
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom fully furnished guest house for off season rental. 1000 sqft under a/c. Living room, dining area, den, oversized gourmet kitchen with granite and S/S appliances, laundry room amd much more. Up to a 6 month is acceptable.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Loxahatchee Groves
1 Unit Available
888 C Road
888 C Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
1 Bedroom
$13,000
4491 sqft
THIS IS A JEWEL OF A BARN! LOVELY LOCATION CLOSE TO SOUTHERN BLVD AND ALL SHOW VENUES. BARN IS LOCATED ON 10 ACRE ESTATE, QUITE PRIVATE. NEWER 12 STALL CENTER AISLE BARN...PLUS BRAND NEW 4 STALL SHED ROW STYLE BARN. 12 STALLS ARE 12 X 14.
1 of 22
Last updated August 27 at 10:45pm
1 Unit Available
3546 161st Terrace N
3546 161st Ter N, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
1 Bedroom
$5,000
200 sqft
Available seasonally or annually This equestrian training facility consists of 13 stalls in the main barn with tack, feed and bath rooms and office. 5 usable, cleared acres. The riding arena is oversized.
Results within 1 mile of Loxahatchee Groves
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
16892 Fox Trail
16892 Fox Trail Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
900 sqft
GREAT opportunity to RENT A FULLY FURNISHED BARN APARTMENT FOR ANNUAL RENTAL. Apartment is furnished with full bath and full kitchen, Located on second floor over barn.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
828 Silverbell Lane
828 Silverbell Lane, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1000 sqft
beautiful one bedroom furnished apartment with private decka must see!
Results within 5 miles of Loxahatchee Groves
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
14 Units Available
The Estates at Wellington Green
2301 Wellington Green Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,421
912 sqft
Just minutes from Mall of Wellington Green. Fantastic upgrades including Roman soaking tubs and arched molding at the entrances. On-site amenities include a basketball and volleyball court, dog park, playground and sparkling pool.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Wellington Green
29 Units Available
Axis Wellington Green
3409 Pomerol Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,630
848 sqft
Luxury apartment with chef-inspired kitchens, custom finishes and elevator access. Community access to a garden, playground, gym, business center, pool and game room. Close access to Wellington Green, Banyan Gold Club and local elementary schools.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
22 Units Available
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,545
888 sqft
These apartments and townhomes feature alarm systems, private entryways, and screened-in patios. Community is fully gated and offers a 24-hour fitness center and heated pool. Close to Banyan Golf Club and Best Buy shopping center.
Verified
1 of 107
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
27 Units Available
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,482
795 sqft
Discover the magic of living at one of South Florida’s most prestigious premiere communities, Polo Lakes at Wellington.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
34 Units Available
Solara At Wellington
2037 Polo Gardens Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
862 sqft
A luxurious residential community just a short drive from Route 98 and Route 441. Homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances and a balcony or patio. Resident amenities include a coffee bar, swimming pool, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
Golden Lakes
55 Units Available
Azola West Palm Beach
1990 Augustine Road, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,458
785 sqft
In-Person Tours Available We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
23 Units Available
Waterstone At Wellington Apartments
2141 Vinings Cir, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
785 sqft
Friendly community on palm tree-lined street, smack dab in Wellington. Units have carpets, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Trash valet, swimming pool and playground. Quick access to Florida's Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
42 Units Available
Town Southern
11020 Town Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,532
764 sqft
Town Southern enjoys the Ideal Location. At Town Southern, you are within minutes of the area's best shopping, dining, attractions, and many of its finest schools.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:37pm
Breakers West
15 Units Available
St. Andrews Palm Beach
1081 Benoist Farms Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
540 sqft
Residents of this pet-friendly community have an on-site fitness center, pool, putting green and playground. Apartments are wheelchair-accessible, smoke-free, and have walk-in closets and window coverings. Coral Sky Plaza and Okeeheelee Park are nearby.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
9 Units Available
Park Aire
570 Christina Dr, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,337
847 sqft
Enjoy gourmet kitchens, natural wood cabinets and private patio/balcony at this luxury apartment complex only minutes from The Mall at Wellington Green. Amenities include internet access, tennis court and package receiving facilities.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Baywinds
1 Unit Available
9825 Baywinds Dr
9825 Baywinds Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
820 sqft
Special 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment on first floor with covered patio and garden view & east exposure. Pergo floor in living room and bedroom. Open kitchen to living room. Bedroom with walk-in closet. Washer and dryer in laundry room inside the unit.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Oakton Lakes
1 Unit Available
8955 Okeechobee Blvd
8955 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
700 sqft
RESORT STYLE COMMUNITY, FULLY FURNISHED, LARGE KITCHEN, WASHER/DRYER, SPACIOUS CLOSETS, SCREENED BALCONY, LUSH LANDSCAPING, GATED, FITNESS CENTER, BUSINESS CENTER, POOL W/ JACUZZI, LIGHTED TENNIS COURTS, SAND VOLLEYBALL COURT, PLAYGROUND, BBQ AND
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
11605 S Rambling Dr
11605 South Rambling Drive, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,800
720 sqft
An enchanting oasis nestled in an equestrian community. Booking for January 2021 now! This furnished guest house is a seasonal rental. Located on a 2 acre property shared with main house.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
16476 76 Street N
16476 76th Street North, The Acreage, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
550 sqft
This is a wing in a single family home featuring a private entrance, insulated walls for extra privacy, dedicated central A/C, bathroom, bedroom, sitting room, kitchenette, granite counter tops, bay window, and washer/dryer.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
1 Unit Available
11863 Wimbledon Circle
11863 Wimbledon Circle, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
950 sqft
GORGEOUS studio apartment in prestigious Palm Beach Polo.....
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Golden Lakes
1 Unit Available
1141 Lake Victoria Dr
1141 Lake Victoria Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
This unit is so cozy and ready for you to move in! It has tile floors and an updated kitchen. It faces the canal so you can relax outdoors on your balcony. 620 credit score minimum!!!
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
291 Old Country Road S
291 Old Country Road, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
500 sqft
Lovely apartment in a beautiful pool home. Shared fenced yard for dogs and shared use of pool. This is an apartment connected to the main house, and has its own entrance.
