Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:37 PM
94 Furnished Apartments for rent in Loughman, FL
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Town Center
1 Unit Available
733 RESERVE PLACE
733 Reserve Place, Loughman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1512 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the the highly desirable community of Reserves of Town Center.
Results within 1 mile of Loughman
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Watersong
1 Unit Available
144 Yellow Snapdragon D
144 Yellow Snapdragon Drive, Polk County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,735
2667 sqft
Villa Jippart is a European furnished rental villa. Price includes everyting. Located in Davenport , Watersong Resort. It has a extended pooldeck and jacuzzi.2 Master bedrooms, 3 car garage,fully equiped kitchen etc. Near golfcourses , 10 min.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Providence
1 Unit Available
2653 ROSEMONT CIRCLE
2653 Rosemont Circle, Polk County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2333 sqft
Beautiful home for rent minutes away from the theme parks! Don't miss the opportunity to live in this newer, 5 bedroom, 4.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Reunion
1 Unit Available
7660 WHISPER WAY
7660 Whisper Way, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1630 sqft
Fully furnished, 3-bedroom 3 full bath condo. Community offers 24Hours security and several dining experiences. Only 2 exits away from Walt Disney World and great proximity to all major Theme Parks.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Reunion
1 Unit Available
7593 GATHERING DRIVE
7593 Gathering Drive, Osceola County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1430 sqft
Amazing fully furnished, 2-bedroom 2 full bath condo, Granite kitchen counter tops and stainless steal appliances. Offers breathtaking view overlooking 3 World Class Champion Golf Courses from Arnold Palmer, Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
Oakmont
1 Unit Available
4574 Terrasonesta Dr
4574 Terrasonesta Drive, Polk County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
2265 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED AND EQUIPPED! GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THIS WONDERFUL 5 bed, 5 bathroom TOWNHOUSE, at SOLTERRA RESORT, ( available unfurnished as well ). Each room in the home is tastefully decorated and furnished.
1 of 7
Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
Providence
1 Unit Available
2226 VICTORIA DRIVE
2226 Victoria Drive, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1556 sqft
FULLY furnished, single family home with 4 bed, 3 bath and a private pool. Tenant occupied.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Reunion
1 Unit Available
7615 HERITAGE CROSSING WAY
7615 Heritage Crossing Way, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1344 sqft
FURNISHED LOVELY 3 BEDROOM CONDO WITH BEAUTIFUL GOLF COURSE VIEWS. ENJOY TWO LARGE BALCONIES WITH A VIEW OF FLORIDA'S GOLDEN SUNSETS. EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO FEEL AT HOME. A MUST SEE!
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
Providence
1 Unit Available
1697 Lake Side Avenue - 1
1697 Lakeside Avenue, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2200 sqft
Welcome to this fully furnished 3 bed 2.5 bath spacious home. The townhome offers fully loaded kitchen with all utensils needed, an eat in kitchen area and a dining room. The living area is just enough to settle in after a long day at work.
Results within 5 miles of Loughman
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
341 Pendant Court
341 Pendant Court, Osceola County, FL
8 Bedrooms
$4,250
3412 sqft
Beautiful, Fully-Furnished, Pool Home in the Reunion West Community located in Kissimmee! - This spacious, fully-furnished 8 bedroom, 7 bathroom, 3,412 square foot pool home is located in the Reunion West Community in the heart of Kissimmee.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1565 Resolute St
1565 Resolute Street, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1875 sqft
Gorgeous spacious 3 bedroom 2 and half bath home located on the park in Spring park loop. Walk to the lake or the community club house with fitness and community pool. Near downtown celebration and High School. Large 2 car garage.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Reunion
1 Unit Available
872 Assembly Ct
872 Assembly Court, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1862 sqft
Beautiful furnished townhouse for rent in Reunion, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, ideally located closet to shopping centers, Championsgate and more. This unit is move in ready, Washer and Dryer are included.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1405 Deuce Cir
1405 Deuce Circle, Four Corners, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
3750 sqft
Amazing large 5 bedroom 4 bath home with game room, double balcony Pool and more. This property sits directly on Champions Gate golf course and give you access to the Oasis club with tons of amenities. Property comes furnished and equipped.
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
7671 Otterspool Street - 1
7671 Otterspool St, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1390 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Fully Furnished Townhome with the Pool, located in the preferred resort community of Windsor Hills.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1009 JEATER BEND DRIVE
1009 Jeater Bend Drive, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,221
1646 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom single family home is East Village of Celebration. Large back yard that backs up to the conservation for ample privacy.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2691 ANDROS LANE
2691 Andros Lane, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1595 sqft
Ready for new long term tenants! This furnished townhouse in gated community near Reunion and Margaritaville is ready for immediate move in. Home has open floor plan.
1 of 51
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
330 MUIRFIELD LOOP
330 Muirfield Loop, Four Corners, FL
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
5148 sqft
This custom estate home is being leased fully furnished. The lease fee will include basic cable and internet. The owner has a Gold Reunion Membership which will allow the tenant access to the tennis, fitness center, waterpark, and golf.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5545 MISTY OAK CIRCLE
5545 Misty Oak Circle, Polk County, FL
7 Bedrooms
$2,800
3187 sqft
Great Opportunity!! Brand new, beautiful Seashore Pulte model resort vacation pool home for immediate rental. 7 large bedrooms and 5.5 baths BIG 2 car garage.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1249 ROYAL ST GEORGE BOULEVARD
1249 Royal St George Blvd, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2156 sqft
Beautiful, brand new, fully-furnished, "Smart" Townhome (Vistas at Champions Gate). This 4 BED/3 BATH with 2 Car Garage will not last. Located in ChampionsGate, this gated community has amenities, activities, and events to entertain the whole family.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2603 ARCHFELD BOULEVARD
2603 Archfeld Boulevard, Four Corners, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,600
2812 sqft
This 6 bedroom, 4 bathroom house is located in the beautiful gated community of Windsor Hills. It's only 2.5 miles from the Walt Disney World Resort and very convenient to world class dining and shopping.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
8101 COCONUT PALM WAY
8101 Coconut Palm Way, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1340 sqft
You can live in a Resort every day in Wyndham Palms, Fully furnished (Optional), well maintained 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom condo overlooking green space/park in the beautiful community of Windsor Palms.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
9006 AZALEA SANDS LANE
9006 Azalea Sands Lane, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1854 sqft
FURNISHED 3 bedroom condo with golf view, Rent is for long term period of 12 months.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Celebration
1 Unit Available
501 MIRASOL CIRCLE
501 Mirasol Circle, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1471 sqft
Just bring your suitcases! This fully furnished condo is located on the first floor in the main building of Mirasol, Celebration. Mirasol is a beautifully designed community in the heart of Celebration with exceptional amenities.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1584 FLANGE DRIVE
1584 Flange Drive, Four Corners, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,021
3081 sqft
5 Bedroom fully furnished Pool Home in the Gated Community of Champions Gate. 5 bedroom and 5 full bathrooms with Loft. This home feature 2 master suites, one on the first floor and one on the second floor.
