Apartment List
/
FL
/
loughman
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:19 AM

165 Apartments for rent in Loughman, FL with garage

Loughman apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Town Center
1 Unit Available
733 RESERVE PLACE
733 Reserve Place, Loughman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1512 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the the highly desirable community of Reserves of Town Center.
Results within 1 mile of Loughman

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
8300 Osceola Polk Line Road
8300 Osceola Polk Line Rd, Osceola County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Watersong
1 Unit Available
144 Yellow Snapdragon D
144 Yellow Snapdragon Drive, Polk County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,735
2667 sqft
Villa Jippart is a European furnished rental villa. Price includes everyting. Located in Davenport , Watersong Resort. It has a extended pooldeck and jacuzzi.2 Master bedrooms, 3 car garage,fully equiped kitchen etc. Near golfcourses , 10 min.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sereno
1 Unit Available
1836 Sereno Dr
1836 Sereno Drive, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1419 sqft
Location, Location This 2013 built house is located inside a beautiful gated community! with community pool and playground. Minutes from Champions Gate and Reunion . Tile throughout the home with carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7241 Mystic Brook Way
7241 Mystuc Brook Way, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1444 sqft
This is a Single-Family Home located in the community of Ashebrook. One story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Providence
1 Unit Available
2653 ROSEMONT CIRCLE
2653 Rosemont Circle, Polk County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2333 sqft
Beautiful home for rent minutes away from the theme parks! Don't miss the opportunity to live in this newer, 5 bedroom, 4.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
7203 WAKEVIEW DRIVE
7203 Wakeview Dr, Osceola County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,845
2460 sqft
SPECIAL PROMOTION: Receive $500 Off Your First Month’s Rent With An Approved Lease Starting On or Before May 22 You'll love coming home to this inviting space.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Reunion
1 Unit Available
7623 EXCITEMENT DRIVE
7623 Excitement Drive, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2798 sqft
4 BEDROOM, 4 BATH HOME IN COMMUNITY OF REUNION. UPGRADED APPLIANCES, BEAUTIFUL CHERRY HARDWOOD FLOORS. HOME ALSO FEATURES A GARAGE APARTMENT. LOCATED IN GUARDED, GATED COMMUNITY.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Providence
1 Unit Available
3445 CORTLAND DRIVE
3445 Cortland Drive, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3053 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xL2gFE34i1v&mls=1 On water, Fully Fenced, with no rear neighbors.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Providence
1 Unit Available
2288 GRANTHAM AVENUE
2288 Grantham Ave, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2032 sqft
Resort style living in this 4 bedroom/3 bathroom single family home in 24hr Guard Gated Providence Golf & Country Club.Very well maintained home, upgrades you must see.

1 of 7

Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
Providence
1 Unit Available
2226 VICTORIA DRIVE
2226 Victoria Drive, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1556 sqft
FULLY furnished, single family home with 4 bed, 3 bath and a private pool. Tenant occupied.
Results within 5 miles of Loughman
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:58am
Celebration
59 Units Available
Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1400 sqft
Foreign Language Immersion School and Celebration High located close by. Close to I-4, Mickey Mouse Power Pole Company, Heritage Hall. Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, scheduled fitness classes, summer kitchen, theater room, yoga studio, zen garden with fire pit, onsite dog park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Celebration
24 Units Available
Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,196
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,177
1371 sqft
Our Leasing Office is NOW OPEN!, Please call or e-mail to schedule your personal or self-guided tour! Situated in Celebration, Florida, Astoria features 306 luxury apartment homes that pair upscale living with nonpareil convenience.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Championsgate Village
9 Units Available
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$979
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1283 sqft
Near I-4, Champions Gate Golf Resort, Omni Orlando Resort at Champions Gate. Apartments within a 20-minute drive from Disney World, with amenities that include: children's playground, lighted tennis court, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, 3 wood-burning grills, covered outdoor seating.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Artisan Living Bella Citta
1205 South Venice Blvd, Davenport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1470 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1470 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE - LIMITED TIME ONLY! See an agent for details! Welcome to Artisan Living Bella Citta! Coming Soon - Summer 2020! Celebrate your originality. Experience more joy. Live your life.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Happy Trails
80 Units Available
Cortland Reunion
7995 Haven Way, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,259
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1392 sqft
Located minutes away from Florida's upscale resorts and popular attractions, our community offers a world of fun at your front door.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
43 Units Available
Legacy Union Square Apartments
8300 Osceola Polk Line Rd, Davenport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1515 sqft
Located just minutes from major theme parks and attractions, this development offers an indoor basketball court, 24-hour fitness studio, 1- to 3-bedroom layouts, stainless steel appliance packages and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:08am
$
Celebration
35 Units Available
Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1371 sqft
Residents live in units with spacious patios, walk-in showers and granite counters. Luxury community has clubhouse, athletic room, swimming pool and dog park. Convenient location close to downtown Orlando and legendary theme parks.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
288 Units Available
Sentosa Reunion
400 Hidden Palm Circle, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1287 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sentosa Reunion in Kissimmee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
123 Units Available
Preserve at ChampionsGate
8414 Champions Gate Blvd, Osceola County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1378 sqft
Preserve at ChampionsGate is where you will feel at home in style.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:20am
Championsgate Village
26 Units Available
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1494 sqft
An upscale resort-like community with ample privacy. Easy access to retail and restaurants. Short-term leases available. Guest suites provided. On-site pool, outdoor chess set, concierge service and yoga area. Bark park.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1831 Emerson Ridge Road
1831 Emerson Ridge Road, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
716 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1119 OSCAR SQUARE
1119 Oscar Square, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,121
2742 sqft
Newly renovated 4 Bedroom 3 ½ Bathroom Single Family Home in Artisan Park. 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath in the main house and 1 Bedroom garage apartment.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
341 Pendant Court
341 Pendant Court, Osceola County, FL
8 Bedrooms
$4,250
3412 sqft
Beautiful, Fully-Furnished, Pool Home in the Reunion West Community located in Kissimmee! - This spacious, fully-furnished 8 bedroom, 7 bathroom, 3,412 square foot pool home is located in the Reunion West Community in the heart of Kissimmee.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Loughman, FL

Loughman apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Loughman 3 BedroomsLoughman Apartments with BalconyLoughman Apartments with Garage
Loughman Apartments with GymLoughman Apartments with PoolLoughman Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Loughman Dog Friendly ApartmentsLoughman Furnished ApartmentsLoughman Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FLPasadena Hills, FLPine Castle, FLSebring, FLPoinciana, FL
Auburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLMango, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida