Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:25 PM

4210 Glasgow CT

4210 Glasgow Court · (239) 204-7384
Location

4210 Glasgow Court, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL 33903
Hancock

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
media room
Tis is a Vacation Rental. The owner will not consider an annual tenant.The rates are for 2 guests. Please add $75 per week per person during the high season, and $50 per week per person in the low season. All Rates Plus 11% Tax Departure Cleaning Fee $120 Refundable Security Deposit $500 Rate includes electricity up to US $50.00 per week (additional use US $0.12/KWH) Minimum 6 night stay. 30 day stays are preferred during the high season. Villa Caloosa is a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, recently renovated pool home that is a perfect place for a get away. Watch the wildlife from the very private pool area or just to relax. This house is on the old Lochmoor Golf course, which is currently not in business. The neighborhood is great for walking, biking, golfing and boating. There are numerous golf courses within 20 miles. The Yacht club with available boat slips is only 3 minutes away on the Caloosahatchee River. It is also only minutes away from restaurants, shopping, movie theaters. This villa is very spacious as it also has a living room, family room and dining room. The kitchen is fully equipped. The pool is not heated. Perfect place for 2 couples traveling together.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4210 Glasgow CT have any available units?
4210 Glasgow CT has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4210 Glasgow CT currently offering any rent specials?
4210 Glasgow CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4210 Glasgow CT pet-friendly?
No, 4210 Glasgow CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lochmoor Waterway Estates.
Does 4210 Glasgow CT offer parking?
No, 4210 Glasgow CT does not offer parking.
Does 4210 Glasgow CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4210 Glasgow CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4210 Glasgow CT have a pool?
Yes, 4210 Glasgow CT has a pool.
Does 4210 Glasgow CT have accessible units?
No, 4210 Glasgow CT does not have accessible units.
Does 4210 Glasgow CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 4210 Glasgow CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4210 Glasgow CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4210 Glasgow CT does not have units with air conditioning.
