4210 Glasgow CT

Tis is a Vacation Rental. The owner will not consider an annual tenant.The rates are for 2 guests. Please add $75 per week per person during the high season, and $50 per week per person in the low season. All Rates Plus 11% Tax Departure Cleaning Fee $120 Refundable Security Deposit $500 Rate includes electricity up to US $50.00 per week (additional use US $0.12/KWH) Minimum 6 night stay. 30 day stays are preferred during the high season. Villa Caloosa is a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, recently renovated pool home that is a perfect place for a get away. Watch the wildlife from the very private pool area or just to relax. This house is on the old Lochmoor Golf course, which is currently not in business. The neighborhood is great for walking, biking, golfing and boating. There are numerous golf courses within 20 miles. The Yacht club with available boat slips is only 3 minutes away on the Caloosahatchee River. It is also only minutes away from restaurants, shopping, movie theaters. This villa is very spacious as it also has a living room, family room and dining room. The kitchen is fully equipped. The pool is not heated. Perfect place for 2 couples traveling together.