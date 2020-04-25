All apartments in Lochmoor Waterway Estates
Find more places like 3171 Sea Trawler BEND.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
/
3171 Sea Trawler BEND
Last updated April 25 2020 at 1:59 AM

3171 Sea Trawler BEND

3171 Sea Trawler Bend · (239) 851-3003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lochmoor Waterway Estates
See all
Hancock
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3171 Sea Trawler Bend, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL 33903
Hancock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1803 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Moody River Estates - Close to Downtown Fort Myers, this exquisite, impeccably furnished condo is your retreat away from home. Through the grand entryway and up the stairs you will find a welcoming living room and sitting room area with furniture to relax and enjoy the scenery or entertain your family and guests. The spacious kitchen will make any home cook excited to begin their vacation with their favorite gourmet foods. Kitchen is upgraded with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Plenty of seating and plenty of room for family and guests.

The condo boasts 3 fully furnished bedrooms, Den with a pullout couch and 2 spacious bathrooms. A wonderful scenic lanai and views from almost every room. Enjoy all the amenities Moody River Estates has to offer. When visiting SW Florida, this will be the must have seasonal rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3171 Sea Trawler BEND have any available units?
3171 Sea Trawler BEND has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3171 Sea Trawler BEND have?
Some of 3171 Sea Trawler BEND's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3171 Sea Trawler BEND currently offering any rent specials?
3171 Sea Trawler BEND isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3171 Sea Trawler BEND pet-friendly?
No, 3171 Sea Trawler BEND is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lochmoor Waterway Estates.
Does 3171 Sea Trawler BEND offer parking?
No, 3171 Sea Trawler BEND does not offer parking.
Does 3171 Sea Trawler BEND have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3171 Sea Trawler BEND does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3171 Sea Trawler BEND have a pool?
No, 3171 Sea Trawler BEND does not have a pool.
Does 3171 Sea Trawler BEND have accessible units?
No, 3171 Sea Trawler BEND does not have accessible units.
Does 3171 Sea Trawler BEND have units with dishwashers?
No, 3171 Sea Trawler BEND does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3171 Sea Trawler BEND have units with air conditioning?
No, 3171 Sea Trawler BEND does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3171 Sea Trawler BEND?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lochmoor Waterway Estates 2 BedroomsLochmoor Waterway Estates Apartments with Balcony
Lochmoor Waterway Estates Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLochmoor Waterway Estates Apartments with Parking
Lochmoor Waterway Estates Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
Venice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLMarco Island, FLLaurel, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FL
Whiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity