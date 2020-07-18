8701 Minnow Creek Dr

Amenities

GREAT SCHOOLS/UPDATED HOME Fantastic NE Tallahassee updated single family home in Killearn Lakes. Three bedroom house with separate dining room which could also be used as an office. Open design, vaulted ceilings with generously sized rooms, wood burning fireplace and 2 car garage. Premium wood laminate and carpet. Stainless appliances & granite in the kitchen. Master suite has walk in closet and bathroom with double sinks. Large private back yard is fenced. Very close to shopping and dining & Bannerman Crossing, Target, Publix, etc... and highly desired school district. Available for move in July 30.

No Pets Allowed



