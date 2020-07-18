All apartments in Leon County
Leon County, FL
8701 Minnow Creek Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

8701 Minnow Creek Dr

8701 Minnow Creek Drive · (305) 992-5792
Location

8701 Minnow Creek Drive, Leon County, FL 32312
Killearn Lakes

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1575 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,575

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1344 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/30/20 Killearn Lakes Home - Great Schools - Property Id: 315199

GREAT SCHOOLS/UPDATED HOME Fantastic NE Tallahassee updated single family home in Killearn Lakes. Three bedroom house with separate dining room which could also be used as an office. Open design, vaulted ceilings with generously sized rooms, wood burning fireplace and 2 car garage. Premium wood laminate and carpet. Stainless appliances & granite in the kitchen. Master suite has walk in closet and bathroom with double sinks. Large private back yard is fenced. Very close to shopping and dining & Bannerman Crossing, Target, Publix, etc... and highly desired school district. Available for move in July 30.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/8701-minnow-creek-dr-tallahassee-fl/315199
Property Id 315199

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5949062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8701 Minnow Creek Dr have any available units?
8701 Minnow Creek Dr has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8701 Minnow Creek Dr have?
Some of 8701 Minnow Creek Dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8701 Minnow Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8701 Minnow Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8701 Minnow Creek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8701 Minnow Creek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leon County.
Does 8701 Minnow Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8701 Minnow Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 8701 Minnow Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8701 Minnow Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8701 Minnow Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 8701 Minnow Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8701 Minnow Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 8701 Minnow Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8701 Minnow Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8701 Minnow Creek Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 8701 Minnow Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8701 Minnow Creek Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
