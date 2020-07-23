All apartments in Leon County
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

8232 Hunters Ridge Trl

8232 Hunters Ridge Trail · (850) 284-7660
Location

8232 Hunters Ridge Trail, Leon County, FL 32312
Killearn Lakes

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1750 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1588 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Available 08/01/20 Killearn Lakes Open Floor Plan For Best Schools - Property Id: 322770

Do you want your child in the best schools? Split floor plan in highly desirable Killearn Lakes. Cathedral ceilings in living area, lots of light, open highly-efficient kitchen, with hardwood-looking laminate and tile easy-maintain floors through out the house makes this a "must-see."Master Bedroom has vaulted ceiling; Master Bath has double bath sinks, easy-maintain tub and a walk-in closet. Foyer storage closet and kitchen pantry, spacious bedroom closets provide lots of storage. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Deck on wooded, back yard perfect for little ones to play in. Attractive brick front, with decorative window and gables, recently replaced driveway and new paint makes this a house you will be happy to call your home. House is empty and will be sanitized when you are ready to move in. Note: Photo conversion made everything look narrower. (This is a "No Smoking" property. Absolutely no pets of any kind. Please do not ask for a tour if you have a pet.)
Property Id 322770

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8232 Hunters Ridge Trl have any available units?
8232 Hunters Ridge Trl has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8232 Hunters Ridge Trl have?
Some of 8232 Hunters Ridge Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8232 Hunters Ridge Trl currently offering any rent specials?
8232 Hunters Ridge Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8232 Hunters Ridge Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 8232 Hunters Ridge Trl is pet friendly.
Does 8232 Hunters Ridge Trl offer parking?
No, 8232 Hunters Ridge Trl does not offer parking.
Does 8232 Hunters Ridge Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8232 Hunters Ridge Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8232 Hunters Ridge Trl have a pool?
No, 8232 Hunters Ridge Trl does not have a pool.
Does 8232 Hunters Ridge Trl have accessible units?
No, 8232 Hunters Ridge Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 8232 Hunters Ridge Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8232 Hunters Ridge Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 8232 Hunters Ridge Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 8232 Hunters Ridge Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
