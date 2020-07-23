8232 Hunters Ridge Trl

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 Killearn Lakes Open Floor Plan For Best Schools - Property Id: 322770



Do you want your child in the best schools? Split floor plan in highly desirable Killearn Lakes. Cathedral ceilings in living area, lots of light, open highly-efficient kitchen, with hardwood-looking laminate and tile easy-maintain floors through out the house makes this a "must-see."Master Bedroom has vaulted ceiling; Master Bath has double bath sinks, easy-maintain tub and a walk-in closet. Foyer storage closet and kitchen pantry, spacious bedroom closets provide lots of storage. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Deck on wooded, back yard perfect for little ones to play in. Attractive brick front, with decorative window and gables, recently replaced driveway and new paint makes this a house you will be happy to call your home. House is empty and will be sanitized when you are ready to move in. Note: Photo conversion made everything look narrower. (This is a "No Smoking" property. Absolutely no pets of any kind. Please do not ask for a tour if you have a pet.)

