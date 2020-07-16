All apartments in Leon County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:02 PM

4887 Old Bainbridge Road

4887 Old Bainbridge Road · (850) 766-3252
Location

4887 Old Bainbridge Road, Leon County, FL 32303

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4887 Old Bainbridge Road · Avail. now

$975

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
RENOVATED 2/2.5 in NW w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, W/D, Deck, & More! $975/month May 1st! - You will adore this newly renovated 2/2.5 townhome that features a large living room, kitchen with bar, stainless steel appliances, granite counters in the kitchen, plank vinyl floors throughout the living space, big bedrooms, and more! There is a half bath downstairs so that the 2 upstairs bathrooms are private. There is an inside utility room with washer and dryer. Enjoy the covered front porch and back deck which overlooks a park-like setting with nature views galore! Excellent NW location minutes to Lake Jackson, Publix shopping center, parks/playgrounds, Ocklockonee River, I-10, shopping, and more. 15 minutes to downtown, state offices, FSU, TCC, and FAMU! Available May 1st for $975/month!

List of what is new: appliances, flooring, paint, fixtures, counters, cabinets, vanities, hardware, blinds, doors, & more!

Directions: Head North on Old Bainbridge. Will be on your Right after passing Perkins. 4887 Old Bainbridge Rd. Tallahassee, FL 32303

View local listings, Foreclosures, $0 Down Payment Programs, & more at http://www.TallahasseeDestination.com

(RLNE5742930)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4887 Old Bainbridge Road have any available units?
4887 Old Bainbridge Road has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4887 Old Bainbridge Road have?
Some of 4887 Old Bainbridge Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4887 Old Bainbridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
4887 Old Bainbridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4887 Old Bainbridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4887 Old Bainbridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 4887 Old Bainbridge Road offer parking?
No, 4887 Old Bainbridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 4887 Old Bainbridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4887 Old Bainbridge Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4887 Old Bainbridge Road have a pool?
No, 4887 Old Bainbridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 4887 Old Bainbridge Road have accessible units?
No, 4887 Old Bainbridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4887 Old Bainbridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4887 Old Bainbridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4887 Old Bainbridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4887 Old Bainbridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
