4887 Old Bainbridge Road

Amenities
RENOVATED 2/2.5 in NW w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, W/D, Deck, & More! $975/month May 1st! - You will adore this newly renovated 2/2.5 townhome that features a large living room, kitchen with bar, stainless steel appliances, granite counters in the kitchen, plank vinyl floors throughout the living space, big bedrooms, and more! There is a half bath downstairs so that the 2 upstairs bathrooms are private. There is an inside utility room with washer and dryer. Enjoy the covered front porch and back deck which overlooks a park-like setting with nature views galore! Excellent NW location minutes to Lake Jackson, Publix shopping center, parks/playgrounds, Ocklockonee River, I-10, shopping, and more. 15 minutes to downtown, state offices, FSU, TCC, and FAMU! Available May 1st for $975/month!
List of what is new: appliances, flooring, paint, fixtures, counters, cabinets, vanities, hardware, blinds, doors, & more!
Directions: Head North on Old Bainbridge. Will be on your Right after passing Perkins. 4887 Old Bainbridge Rd. Tallahassee, FL 32303
(RLNE5742930)