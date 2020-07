Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly updated 3/2 duplex features all new paint and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Located off of Apalachee Parkway, with easy access to town. Kitchen is large with ample counter and cabinet space. Back deck is great for entertaining or enjoying the view. Washer and dryer hookups available. Pets allowed with breed restrictions and fee.