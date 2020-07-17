All apartments in Leon County
Find more places like 1510 Meeks Rd 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leon County, FL
/
1510 Meeks Rd 1
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1510 Meeks Rd 1

1510 Meeks Road · (850) 701-8825
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1510 Meeks Road, Leon County, FL 32317
Meadow Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,350

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1335 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 1510 Meeks - Property Id: 235569

When requesting an appointment to view the house, please provide:
1) Number of occupants;
2) Household income;
3) Date to move in;
4) Whether you have pets;
5) Credit score.

The house will be available for occupancy on August 1 or shortly after. DO NOT show at the property without an appointment.

3Bd/2Ba, large living room, separate dining room, laminate floor allover, covered back porch, 1332 SF, all brick, on 3/4 acre lot with large trees, shed, 2-car attached garage, excellent school district (Buck Lake, Swift Creek, Leon), very quiet and nice neighborhood. Easy access to Wal-Mart, Costco, Mahan, I-10. Accepting only long term lease (12, 18 months). Non-smokers please. No pets allowed. Tenant must take responsibility of maintaining the yard.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1510-meeks-rd-tallahassee-fl-unit-1/235569
Property Id 235569

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5951583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 Meeks Rd 1 have any available units?
1510 Meeks Rd 1 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1510 Meeks Rd 1 have?
Some of 1510 Meeks Rd 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 Meeks Rd 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1510 Meeks Rd 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 Meeks Rd 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1510 Meeks Rd 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leon County.
Does 1510 Meeks Rd 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1510 Meeks Rd 1 offers parking.
Does 1510 Meeks Rd 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1510 Meeks Rd 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 Meeks Rd 1 have a pool?
No, 1510 Meeks Rd 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1510 Meeks Rd 1 have accessible units?
No, 1510 Meeks Rd 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 Meeks Rd 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1510 Meeks Rd 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1510 Meeks Rd 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1510 Meeks Rd 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1510 Meeks Rd 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Enclave at Huntington Woods
3380 Fred George Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303
Provenza at Southwood
3550 Esplanade Way
Tallahassee, FL 32311
Capital Ridge Apartments
3255 Capital Cir NE
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Parkway Square
2855 Apalachee Pkwy
Tallahassee, FL 32301
The Park at Southwood
1998 Merchants Row Blvd
Tallahassee, FL 32311
Lullwater at BlairStone
3501 Blair Stone Road
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Capital Place at Southwood
2300 Bluff Oak Way
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Tally Square
1112 S Magnolia Dr
Tallahassee, FL 32301

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tallahassee, FLValdosta, GA
Donalsonville, GA
Madison, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeValdosta State University
Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity