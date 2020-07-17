1510 Meeks Rd 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 1510 Meeks - Property Id: 235569



When requesting an appointment to view the house, please provide:

1) Number of occupants;

2) Household income;

3) Date to move in;

4) Whether you have pets;

5) Credit score.



The house will be available for occupancy on August 1 or shortly after. DO NOT show at the property without an appointment.



3Bd/2Ba, large living room, separate dining room, laminate floor allover, covered back porch, 1332 SF, all brick, on 3/4 acre lot with large trees, shed, 2-car attached garage, excellent school district (Buck Lake, Swift Creek, Leon), very quiet and nice neighborhood. Easy access to Wal-Mart, Costco, Mahan, I-10. Accepting only long term lease (12, 18 months). Non-smokers please. No pets allowed. Tenant must take responsibility of maintaining the yard.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1510-meeks-rd-tallahassee-fl-unit-1/235569

Property Id 235569



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5951583)