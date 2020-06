Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

NEW TO MARKET SEASONAL RENTAL. PRICE REDUCTION FOR REMAINDER OF SEASON 2020. Owner will work with you on lease terms. Very close (10 minutes) to downtown Naples, pristine beaches, world class dining and shopping. Picturesque sunsets at Naples Pier. Well appointed turnkey vacation rental. Bring your suitcase and live the Naples resort lifestyle. His/her golf club sets available for your use.