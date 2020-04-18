444 Forest Hills BLVD E

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities pool internet access

Beautiful home available for the OFF SEASON from May to October for minimum 90 days, up to 180 days, one floor with 3 bedrooms, two of them have direct access to pool area, 2 full bathrooms, fully equipped kitchen overlooking gorgeous landscaped golf course and caged in pool with desired SW exposure. You will feel right at home surrounded by upscale Italian furniture such as the dining set, cabinets, rugs and exquisite decor. Tons of light coming in from the large windows overlooking panoramic sunset views that will leave you out of breath. Vacation house is equipped with everything you and your family will need to enjoy paradise! Cable. access to WIFI, beach gear and 4 bicycles so you can enjoy the morning's on the bike paths throughout Lely Estates community.