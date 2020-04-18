All apartments in Lely
444 Forest Hills BLVD E
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:13 AM

444 Forest Hills BLVD E

444 Forest Hills Boulevard · (239) 250-3202
Location

444 Forest Hills Boulevard, Lely, FL 34113
Hibiscus Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2428 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
ice maker
microwave
internet access
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Beautiful home available for the OFF SEASON from May to October for minimum 90 days, up to 180 days, one floor with 3 bedrooms, two of them have direct access to pool area, 2 full bathrooms, fully equipped kitchen overlooking gorgeous landscaped golf course and caged in pool with desired SW exposure. You will feel right at home surrounded by upscale Italian furniture such as the dining set, cabinets, rugs and exquisite decor. Tons of light coming in from the large windows overlooking panoramic sunset views that will leave you out of breath. Vacation house is equipped with everything you and your family will need to enjoy paradise! Cable. access to WIFI, beach gear and 4 bicycles so you can enjoy the morning's on the bike paths throughout Lely Estates community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 444 Forest Hills BLVD E have any available units?
444 Forest Hills BLVD E has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 444 Forest Hills BLVD E have?
Some of 444 Forest Hills BLVD E's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 444 Forest Hills BLVD E currently offering any rent specials?
444 Forest Hills BLVD E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 444 Forest Hills BLVD E pet-friendly?
No, 444 Forest Hills BLVD E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lely.
Does 444 Forest Hills BLVD E offer parking?
No, 444 Forest Hills BLVD E does not offer parking.
Does 444 Forest Hills BLVD E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 444 Forest Hills BLVD E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 444 Forest Hills BLVD E have a pool?
Yes, 444 Forest Hills BLVD E has a pool.
Does 444 Forest Hills BLVD E have accessible units?
No, 444 Forest Hills BLVD E does not have accessible units.
Does 444 Forest Hills BLVD E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 444 Forest Hills BLVD E has units with dishwashers.
Does 444 Forest Hills BLVD E have units with air conditioning?
No, 444 Forest Hills BLVD E does not have units with air conditioning.
