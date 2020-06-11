9026 Alturas Lane #3404

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage media room volleyball court

Enjoy your days and nights in this extremely popular unfurnished second floor San Pablo floor-plan unit with three bedrooms, two baths, open Great Room layout and spacious lanai. Features a laundry room off the kitchen, built-in desk in the back hall and a double car garage. Ole's resort style amenities include fabulous tropical pool with restaurant service, separate gated pool for small children, sand volleyball court, and bocce ball court. The Village Center offers state of the art fitness center, movie theater, an ice cream parlor, a pub and two public golf courses nearby. All this is minutes from Naples' 5th Avenue and Marco Island. Make this home yours to enjoy! Ole doesn't allow tenants to have pets.