Lely Resort, FL
9026 Alturas Lane #3404
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

9026 Alturas Lane #3404

9026 Alturas Lane · (239) 293-2717
Location

9026 Alturas Lane, Lely Resort, FL 34113
Lely Resort

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1771 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
volleyball court
Enjoy your days and nights in this extremely popular unfurnished second floor San Pablo floor-plan unit with three bedrooms, two baths, open Great Room layout and spacious lanai. Features a laundry room off the kitchen, built-in desk in the back hall and a double car garage. Ole's resort style amenities include fabulous tropical pool with restaurant service, separate gated pool for small children, sand volleyball court, and bocce ball court. The Village Center offers state of the art fitness center, movie theater, an ice cream parlor, a pub and two public golf courses nearby. All this is minutes from Naples' 5th Avenue and Marco Island. Make this home yours to enjoy! Ole doesn't allow tenants to have pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9026 Alturas Lane #3404 have any available units?
9026 Alturas Lane #3404 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9026 Alturas Lane #3404 have?
Some of 9026 Alturas Lane #3404's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9026 Alturas Lane #3404 currently offering any rent specials?
9026 Alturas Lane #3404 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9026 Alturas Lane #3404 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9026 Alturas Lane #3404 is pet friendly.
Does 9026 Alturas Lane #3404 offer parking?
Yes, 9026 Alturas Lane #3404 does offer parking.
Does 9026 Alturas Lane #3404 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9026 Alturas Lane #3404 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9026 Alturas Lane #3404 have a pool?
Yes, 9026 Alturas Lane #3404 has a pool.
Does 9026 Alturas Lane #3404 have accessible units?
No, 9026 Alturas Lane #3404 does not have accessible units.
Does 9026 Alturas Lane #3404 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9026 Alturas Lane #3404 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9026 Alturas Lane #3404 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9026 Alturas Lane #3404 has units with air conditioning.
