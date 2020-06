Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms second floor condominium located in the lovely Lely Resort community of Sunstone, is comfortably decorated in a fun Southwestern theme. New furniture in the MBR and new MBR bath! Enjoy the spacious kitchen with plenty of room for entertaining and guests in the casual, famous Southwest Florida tradition. There is a TV in the Living Room and each bedroom. You will also find beach supplies for enjoying Naples' world-famous beaches. Relax on the screened lanai with its table and comfortable chairs, and enjoy the luscious view! Finishing off this great unit is a one-car detached garage.