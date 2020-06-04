8550 Mustang DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit pool bbq/grill hot tub

2020 Off Seasonal, turnkey furnished, Lely Resort, Turnkey Furnished Rental w/ Player's Club Membership Transfer. Perfect getaway or temporary home, while you build or renovate.

Located in Mustang Villas, this totally renovated, 3BR/2BA/2car, attached villa has an amazing view of the lake & golf course. Extended lanai w/ under cover area w/ comfy, outdoor sofa, chairs & TV. Fire pit, BBQ grill, dining & lounge chairs & below ground hot tub for your outdoor enjoyment.

Cathedral ceilings in the open kitchen & living/dining areas. Vaulted ceilings in master suite & bath w/ dual sinks, glass shower & lg. walk-in closet.

Decorated to perfection, classy but comfortable. Open kitchen w/ island seating. Everything is new.

Mustang Villas has their own community pool & club room.

Available May to December 31st, 2020 at $2700 a month plus 12% sales tax, $10 app. fee, Players Club's one-time transfer fee of $265 and $410 a month dues. Electric overages over $130 paid by the tenant from security.