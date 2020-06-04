All apartments in Lely Resort
Find more places like 8550 Mustang DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lely Resort, FL
/
8550 Mustang DR
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:10 AM

8550 Mustang DR

8550 Mustang Drive · (239) 596-0965
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lely Resort
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8550 Mustang Drive, Lely Resort, FL 34113
Lely Resort

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
2020 Off Seasonal, turnkey furnished, Lely Resort, Turnkey Furnished Rental w/ Player's Club Membership Transfer. Perfect getaway or temporary home, while you build or renovate.
Located in Mustang Villas, this totally renovated, 3BR/2BA/2car, attached villa has an amazing view of the lake & golf course. Extended lanai w/ under cover area w/ comfy, outdoor sofa, chairs & TV. Fire pit, BBQ grill, dining & lounge chairs & below ground hot tub for your outdoor enjoyment.
Cathedral ceilings in the open kitchen & living/dining areas. Vaulted ceilings in master suite & bath w/ dual sinks, glass shower & lg. walk-in closet.
Decorated to perfection, classy but comfortable. Open kitchen w/ island seating. Everything is new.
Mustang Villas has their own community pool & club room.
Available May to December 31st, 2020 at $2700 a month plus 12% sales tax, $10 app. fee, Players Club's one-time transfer fee of $265 and $410 a month dues. Electric overages over $130 paid by the tenant from security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8550 Mustang DR have any available units?
8550 Mustang DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lely Resort, FL.
What amenities does 8550 Mustang DR have?
Some of 8550 Mustang DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8550 Mustang DR currently offering any rent specials?
8550 Mustang DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8550 Mustang DR pet-friendly?
No, 8550 Mustang DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lely Resort.
Does 8550 Mustang DR offer parking?
No, 8550 Mustang DR does not offer parking.
Does 8550 Mustang DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8550 Mustang DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8550 Mustang DR have a pool?
Yes, 8550 Mustang DR has a pool.
Does 8550 Mustang DR have accessible units?
No, 8550 Mustang DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8550 Mustang DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8550 Mustang DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 8550 Mustang DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 8550 Mustang DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8550 Mustang DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lely Resort 2 BedroomsLely Resort 3 Bedrooms
Lely Resort Apartments with GarageLely Resort Furnished Apartments
Lely Resort Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FL
Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLPelican Bay, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity