/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:46 PM
130 Apartments for rent in Leisure City, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
27603 SW 133rd Ave
27603 Southwest 133rd Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
New Construction multi-gen home renting In-Laws Quarters. Full 1 bed 1 bath with kitchenette, living area, private entrance, parking, all utilities Included. Full size washer and dryer inside unit. Accordian shutters, no carpet. Easy to show.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1040 NE 30th Ave
1040 NE 30th Ave, Homestead, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1776 sqft
Portofino East townhouse,gated community,newly renovated. Garage & fenced in backyard. Must see. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5878245)
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
990 NE 33rd Ter
990 Northeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOvely unit in Monterey! This first floor unit will not disappoint, and has been freshly painted! Spacious layout with all tile floors in the living areas. Gated community with security, clubhouse, swimming pool, and gym.
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Oasis
134 SE 28th Ter
134 Southeast 28th Terrace, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautiful Condo with 3 Bed / 2 Full Bath / 1 Parking Space + lots of guest. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and granite counter top. Tile in living areas and carpet in bedrooms...
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Oasis
378 NE 30th Ave
378 Northeast 30th Avenue, Homestead, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
Great opportunity to own this everything's included home located in the gated community of Windward. Home is a 5/4.5.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3369 NE 11th Dr
3369 Northeast 11th Drive, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Excellent Villa at Malibu Bay. 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, fully remodeled with oversize kitchen cabinets, SS Appliances, Granite on baths, vaulted ceilings, light fixtures and washer and dyer on unit.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1035 NE 41st Pl
1035 Northeast 41st Place, Homestead, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
The largest 4 bedroom's 3.
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1480 NE 33rd Ave
1480 Northeast 33rd Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful Townhouse for Rent in Homestead. This property has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with washer and dryer at the unit. New floor at the master bedroom (carpet on the other ones) Nice Pool and gym included on rent.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
13997 SW 275th St
13997 Southwest 275th Street, Naranja, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with loft and 1 car garage corner town home. Spacious home with lots of storage, tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. Community clubhouse, pool and gym. NO PETS.
1 of 44
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
Baywinds
153 SE 33rd Pl
153 Southeast 33rd Place, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
This home features 3 BR / 2.
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
935 NE 34th Ave
935 Northeast 34th Avenue, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Resort Style Gated Community near Baptist Hospital, Restaurants & Shopping.
1 of 57
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1720 NE 33rd Ave
1720 Northeast 33rd Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful and spacious, totally and completely updated, two story 3 bedroom townhouse with 1/2 bath downstairs and 2 full bathrooms upstairs. The kitchen has a beautiful marble countertop with stainless steel appliances, with a huge pantry.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1417 NE 1st Ter
1417 Northeast 1st Terrace, Homestead, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1 Bed 1 Bath home on large lot. Home has large living and dining room, eat in kitchen, family room, an additional room that can be used as a second bedroom, carpeted throughout, partially furnished, and fenced yard.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4127 NE 26th St
4127 Northeast 26th Street, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1256 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful & Spacious 2/2.5 Townhome in Waterstone - Property Id: 316123 Each bedroom w/ full bath. Large social areas with open kitchen, fence backyard, indoor washer and dryer and 1/2 bath. Property in Excellent Condition.
Results within 5 miles of Leisure City
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
2 Units Available
Palm Breeze at Keys Gate
1140 SE 24th Rd, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1535 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,864
1740 sqft
Close to some of Key Largo's best beaches. Three- and four-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, oversized closets and efficient appliances in a gated Tuscan-style community with a clubhouse, playground and two resort-style swimming pools.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Princeton
25052 SW 115th Ave
25052 Southwest 115th Avenue, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1828 sqft
Amazing Townhouse 3Be/2.5Ba A MUST SEE! - Property Id: 179233 A MUST SEE!!! Like New Townhouse- do not miss this opportunity to live in this beautiful townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths upstairs kitchen w/ granite, new s/s appliances, pantry.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Princeton
23971 SW 109th Path
23971 SW 109th Path, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Amazing new construction villa!!! 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 216914 A MUST SEE!!!! ...
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Princeton
12422 SW 250th Ter
12422 Southwest 250th Terrace, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
REMODELED KITCHEN, WITH BRAND NEW APPLIANCES, FRESHLY PAINTED, ALL TILE TRHOUGH , ONE STORY HOME WITH COVERED TERRACE PERFECT FOR FAMILY FENCE PATIO, PETS OK, EAT IN KITCHEN WITH A WALKING PANTRY, KITCHEN OPEN TO THE FAMILY ROOM, FORMAL DINING AND
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Princeton
11476 SW 248th Ln
11476 Southwest 248th Lane, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1668 sqft
Amazing New Townhouse at Artesa 3Be/2.5Ba - Property Id: 178913 Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath villa with 2 car spaces, at Artesa.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Princeton
24204 SW 109th Path
24204 Southwest 109th Path, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Amazing Single Home at Bluewaters 3be/2ba - Property Id: 205944 A must see!!!....
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1149 Independence Trail
1149 Independence Trail, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous 2 Bed/2 Bath,first floor,lake view condo in gated community. Updated, washer and dryer combo inside the unit, screened back porch, storage closet, split floor plan, master with walk-in closet. Community Pool. This must see, will not last!
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
20200 SW 280 St
20200 Southwest 280th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1803 sqft
$2,300/Month PLUS ADDITIONAL $250 PER MONTH FOR UTILTIES. Located in the Redlands, single family-GUEST HOUSE, 3 bedroom 2 bath is approximately 1 acre.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
2863 SE 15 RD
2863 Southeast 15th Road, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3/2.5 Town Home on the lake in Keys Cove - Property Id: 298548 2 story 3/2.5 unit in Keys Cove on the lake. Gated community with in walking distance of parks, public transportation and Homestead Trolley.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2393 Se 14 St
2393 Southeast 14th Street, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1731 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Homestead. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, playground, and lake view.
Similar Pages
Leisure City 1 BedroomsLeisure City 2 BedroomsLeisure City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLeisure City 3 Bedrooms
Leisure City Apartments with GarageLeisure City Apartments with GymLeisure City Apartments with ParkingLeisure City Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FL
Lauderhill, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNaranja, FLBal Harbour, FLPrinceton, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLCutler Bay, FLWest Park, FL