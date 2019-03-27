All apartments in Lehigh Acres
937 Eisenhower BLVD

937 Eisenhower Blvd · (239) 850-4906
Location

937 Eisenhower Blvd, Lehigh Acres, FL 33974
Eisenhower

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
Wow! Gorgeous duplex in quiet area of Lehigh Acres! Offers large living area, updated kitchens, 3 nice-sized bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, & TWO-CAR GARAGE! Laminate flooring & tile in wet areas. Kitchen has white raised panel cabinets & white appliances. Master bath has unusual clear countertop on white cabinet & guest bath is white. Sliding doors from each unit onto large open patio perfect for grilling, dining, relaxing. . This great duplex is located on an oversized corner lot just a short distance from SR82 & direct route to I75. Close to Lehigh Acres & shopping, schools, etc & also I75 & Fort Myers!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 937 Eisenhower BLVD have any available units?
937 Eisenhower BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lehigh Acres, FL.
What amenities does 937 Eisenhower BLVD have?
Some of 937 Eisenhower BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 937 Eisenhower BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
937 Eisenhower BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 937 Eisenhower BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 937 Eisenhower BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehigh Acres.
Does 937 Eisenhower BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 937 Eisenhower BLVD does offer parking.
Does 937 Eisenhower BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 937 Eisenhower BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 937 Eisenhower BLVD have a pool?
No, 937 Eisenhower BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 937 Eisenhower BLVD have accessible units?
No, 937 Eisenhower BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 937 Eisenhower BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 937 Eisenhower BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 937 Eisenhower BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 937 Eisenhower BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
