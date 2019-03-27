937 Eisenhower BLVD

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill garage

Wow! Gorgeous duplex in quiet area of Lehigh Acres! Offers large living area, updated kitchens, 3 nice-sized bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, & TWO-CAR GARAGE! Laminate flooring & tile in wet areas. Kitchen has white raised panel cabinets & white appliances. Master bath has unusual clear countertop on white cabinet & guest bath is white. Sliding doors from each unit onto large open patio perfect for grilling, dining, relaxing. . This great duplex is located on an oversized corner lot just a short distance from SR82 & direct route to I75. Close to Lehigh Acres & shopping, schools, etc & also I75 & Fort Myers!!