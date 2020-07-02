All apartments in Lehigh Acres
828 Sea Urchin CIR
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

828 Sea Urchin CIR

828 Sea Urchin Circle · (239) 878-9307
Location

828 Sea Urchin Circle, Lehigh Acres, FL 33913

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AMAZING BRAND NEW HOUSE - Brickell plan from LGI homes located at a peaceful place in the Mirror Lakes Community, perfect to raise a family. 1680 Sq Ft with 3 bedrooms + Den/Study, 2 bathrooms, open floor plan, laundry in residence with hookups and 2 cars garage. Tiles in common areas and carpet in bedrooms - All Kitchen Appliances included and pantry for groceries. Granite counter tops and breakfast bar. Shower at the master bathroom and a large walk-in closet. The open porch lanai is perfect to enjoy every sunset. Call and make your appointment - this is a MOVE-IN READY HOME!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 Sea Urchin CIR have any available units?
828 Sea Urchin CIR has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 828 Sea Urchin CIR have?
Some of 828 Sea Urchin CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 828 Sea Urchin CIR currently offering any rent specials?
828 Sea Urchin CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 Sea Urchin CIR pet-friendly?
No, 828 Sea Urchin CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehigh Acres.
Does 828 Sea Urchin CIR offer parking?
Yes, 828 Sea Urchin CIR offers parking.
Does 828 Sea Urchin CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 828 Sea Urchin CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 Sea Urchin CIR have a pool?
No, 828 Sea Urchin CIR does not have a pool.
Does 828 Sea Urchin CIR have accessible units?
No, 828 Sea Urchin CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 828 Sea Urchin CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 828 Sea Urchin CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 828 Sea Urchin CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 828 Sea Urchin CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
