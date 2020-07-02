828 Sea Urchin CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

AMAZING BRAND NEW HOUSE - Brickell plan from LGI homes located at a peaceful place in the Mirror Lakes Community, perfect to raise a family. 1680 Sq Ft with 3 bedrooms + Den/Study, 2 bathrooms, open floor plan, laundry in residence with hookups and 2 cars garage. Tiles in common areas and carpet in bedrooms - All Kitchen Appliances included and pantry for groceries. Granite counter tops and breakfast bar. Shower at the master bathroom and a large walk-in closet. The open porch lanai is perfect to enjoy every sunset. Call and make your appointment - this is a MOVE-IN READY HOME!!!