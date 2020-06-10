51 Brian AVE S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Newly renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 story home. This unique lay out has living room, kitchen and 2 bedrooms with full bath on the 2nd floor. The first floor has 2 bedrooms with full bathroom and living room. There is a laundry room with washer, dryer (as is) and wash sink on the first floor as well. THE FIRST AND SECOND FLOOR DO NOT CONNECT ON THE INTERIOR. The home has a covered porch/deck, along with 2 additional buildings;work shop and barn. The work shop has covered parking attached. Pets okay (no aggressive breeds) with $250 refundable deposit. No smoking. Second floor bedroom closets do not have doors.



Water treatment included in rent. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care.

Application is $50 per adult, credit score of 580 or above, current proof of income 3 times the rent and good rental history (no recent evictions).



Move in: 1st month rent, security deposit (matches rent), one time admin fee $125. Renters Insurance is required of all tenants.