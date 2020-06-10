All apartments in Lehigh Acres
Lehigh Acres, FL
51 Brian AVE S
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:30 AM

51 Brian AVE S

51 Brian Avenue South · (239) 331-0072
Location

51 Brian Avenue South, Lehigh Acres, FL 33976
Sunshine

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,385

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Newly renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 story home. This unique lay out has living room, kitchen and 2 bedrooms with full bath on the 2nd floor. The first floor has 2 bedrooms with full bathroom and living room. There is a laundry room with washer, dryer (as is) and wash sink on the first floor as well. THE FIRST AND SECOND FLOOR DO NOT CONNECT ON THE INTERIOR. The home has a covered porch/deck, along with 2 additional buildings;work shop and barn. The work shop has covered parking attached. Pets okay (no aggressive breeds) with $250 refundable deposit. No smoking. Second floor bedroom closets do not have doors.

Water treatment included in rent. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care.
Application is $50 per adult, credit score of 580 or above, current proof of income 3 times the rent and good rental history (no recent evictions).

Move in: 1st month rent, security deposit (matches rent), one time admin fee $125. Renters Insurance is required of all tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

