Last updated April 22 2020 at 4:16 AM

4532 29th Street Southwest

4532 29th St SW · (239) 205-3789
Location

4532 29th St SW, Lehigh Acres, FL 33973
Westminister

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1544670

Rare large half duplex with attached 2 car garage. Super close to hwy 80 and minutes from Daniels Pkwy and Colonial Blvd. This spacious unit offers 2 bedrooms, a large den and two bathrooms. Large backyard. Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4532 29th Street Southwest have any available units?
4532 29th Street Southwest has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4532 29th Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
4532 29th Street Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4532 29th Street Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 4532 29th Street Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 4532 29th Street Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 4532 29th Street Southwest does offer parking.
Does 4532 29th Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4532 29th Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4532 29th Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 4532 29th Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 4532 29th Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 4532 29th Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 4532 29th Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 4532 29th Street Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4532 29th Street Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 4532 29th Street Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
