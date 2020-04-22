4532 29th Street Southwest

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1544670



Rare large half duplex with attached 2 car garage. Super close to hwy 80 and minutes from Daniels Pkwy and Colonial Blvd. This spacious unit offers 2 bedrooms, a large den and two bathrooms. Large backyard. Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

|Amenities: Garage,Dogs ok,Cats ok

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.