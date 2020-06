Amenities

pet friendly parking pool range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool

Clean and ready to move in. 2 bedroom, 2 bath Fairway II Condominium on the ground floor. Parking space is right in front on the unit. Tile floors throughout, window treatments, range and refrigerator. Florida room or TV room is a real bonus. Common pool perfect for meeting and get together with your neighbors. This is a 55 + community and does not allow pets. Owner would like tenant to relinquish rights to use the pool so she can use it and will decrease the rent to $850.00 per month.