2385 Bainmar DR

Available May 15th. Beautiful Brighton model with 20 foot glass sliding doors for that nice open feeling! Sort after split bedroom floor plan. Home features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, PLUS DEN with French doors- 1,836 square feet under AC! Diagonal tile throughout main living areas, New rugs in bedrooms plus den & huge tiled lanai. Sun lite bright kitchen overlooking the main living area into the large lanai. The kitchen features a large pantry, solid surface counter tops. The large master bedroom suite has private sliding glass doors to the outdoor lanai + Beautiful master bathroom that features his & hers sinks with a separate seated vanity, Garden tub plus a separate walk-in shower. The den has French doors which is the perfect place for a quiet home office or can be made into a 3rd bedroom. Tile roof, 2 car garage and a screened front entryway. This Resort type Westminster Golf (Pay as you play) Community has a 24/7 guard gated entry. Excellent location! About a 20 min drive to the airport & only a short drive to some of SW Florida’s best beaches, shopping, attractions, golf courses and restaurants. First, security and last month rent to move in. Small dog UNDER 35 LBS or cat OK