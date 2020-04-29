All apartments in Lehigh Acres
Lehigh Acres, FL
2385 Bainmar DR
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:30 AM

2385 Bainmar DR

2385 Bainmar Drive · (239) 368-1803
Location

2385 Bainmar Drive, Lehigh Acres, FL 33973
Westminister

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1- Single Family House · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available May 15th. Beautiful Brighton model with 20 foot glass sliding doors for that nice open feeling! Sort after split bedroom floor plan. Home features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, PLUS DEN with French doors- 1,836 square feet under AC! Diagonal tile throughout main living areas, New rugs in bedrooms plus den & huge tiled lanai. Sun lite bright kitchen overlooking the main living area into the large lanai. The kitchen features a large pantry, solid surface counter tops. The large master bedroom suite has private sliding glass doors to the outdoor lanai + Beautiful master bathroom that features his & hers sinks with a separate seated vanity, Garden tub plus a separate walk-in shower. The den has French doors which is the perfect place for a quiet home office or can be made into a 3rd bedroom. Tile roof, 2 car garage and a screened front entryway. This Resort type Westminster Golf (Pay as you play) Community has a 24/7 guard gated entry. Excellent location! About a 20 min drive to the airport & only a short drive to some of SW Florida’s best beaches, shopping, attractions, golf courses and restaurants. First, security and last month rent to move in. Small dog UNDER 35 LBS or cat OK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2385 Bainmar DR have any available units?
2385 Bainmar DR has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2385 Bainmar DR have?
Some of 2385 Bainmar DR's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2385 Bainmar DR currently offering any rent specials?
2385 Bainmar DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2385 Bainmar DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 2385 Bainmar DR is pet friendly.
Does 2385 Bainmar DR offer parking?
Yes, 2385 Bainmar DR does offer parking.
Does 2385 Bainmar DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2385 Bainmar DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2385 Bainmar DR have a pool?
No, 2385 Bainmar DR does not have a pool.
Does 2385 Bainmar DR have accessible units?
No, 2385 Bainmar DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2385 Bainmar DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2385 Bainmar DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2385 Bainmar DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2385 Bainmar DR has units with air conditioning.
