Lehigh Acres, FL
2271 Somerset Ridge DR
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:00 PM

2271 Somerset Ridge DR

2271 Somerset Ridge Drive · (239) 878-0183
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2271 Somerset Ridge Drive, Lehigh Acres, FL 33973
Westminister

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
bocce court
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Sweet short term furnished rental in Westminster Golf Community. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath first floor condo sits on the 9th fairway. Renovated with new paint, luxury vinyl flooring throughout and Granite kitchen counters. All furniture is new, including King size beds and bedding in both bedrooms. Light and bright with plantation shutters and screened lanai. Great seasonal rental located across the street from the golf course, restaurant, and community center which has lighted tennis and pickle ball courts, fitness center, heated community pool and spa, and bocce ball. One car detached garage. Available for season 2021 and any other short term rentals throughout the year. Westminster is located 15 minutes from RSW airport, I75, shopping and restaurants of Gateway and 10 minutes from JetBlue stadium. FGCU and Gulf Coast Towne Center are only 20 minutes away. Enjoy the beautiful beaches of SW Florida less than 45 minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2271 Somerset Ridge DR have any available units?
2271 Somerset Ridge DR has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2271 Somerset Ridge DR have?
Some of 2271 Somerset Ridge DR's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2271 Somerset Ridge DR currently offering any rent specials?
2271 Somerset Ridge DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2271 Somerset Ridge DR pet-friendly?
No, 2271 Somerset Ridge DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehigh Acres.
Does 2271 Somerset Ridge DR offer parking?
Yes, 2271 Somerset Ridge DR does offer parking.
Does 2271 Somerset Ridge DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2271 Somerset Ridge DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2271 Somerset Ridge DR have a pool?
Yes, 2271 Somerset Ridge DR has a pool.
Does 2271 Somerset Ridge DR have accessible units?
No, 2271 Somerset Ridge DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2271 Somerset Ridge DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2271 Somerset Ridge DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2271 Somerset Ridge DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2271 Somerset Ridge DR does not have units with air conditioning.
