2271 Somerset Ridge DR

Sweet short term furnished rental in Westminster Golf Community. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath first floor condo sits on the 9th fairway. Renovated with new paint, luxury vinyl flooring throughout and Granite kitchen counters. All furniture is new, including King size beds and bedding in both bedrooms. Light and bright with plantation shutters and screened lanai. Great seasonal rental located across the street from the golf course, restaurant, and community center which has lighted tennis and pickle ball courts, fitness center, heated community pool and spa, and bocce ball. One car detached garage. Available for season 2021 and any other short term rentals throughout the year. Westminster is located 15 minutes from RSW airport, I75, shopping and restaurants of Gateway and 10 minutes from JetBlue stadium. FGCU and Gulf Coast Towne Center are only 20 minutes away. Enjoy the beautiful beaches of SW Florida less than 45 minutes away.