2246 Oxford Ridge Circle

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool

This delightful home located in Lehigh Acres, FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2,107sqft! Charming curb appeal, with beautiful gardens and covered front porch. Upon entering the foyer, you’ll see the living room with large windows offering an abundance of natural light and ceiling fan. Continuing you’ll enter the open concept kitchen and family room. The kitchen offers upgraded appliances, countertops, tile backsplash, lots of cabinet space, and entrance into the laundry room. The family room is a great size and offers large sliding glass doors with an overlook of the pool and backyard. The master bedroom offers an upgraded light fixture and tray ceiling, as well as a double vanity, large soaking tub, and separate shower. All additional bedrooms are a great size. The backyard offers a screened private pool with water views! Hurry, homes this nice do not last lon

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.