Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:49 PM

2246 Oxford Ridge Circle

2246 Oxford Ridge Circle · (786) 592-5977
Location

2246 Oxford Ridge Circle, Lehigh Acres, FL 33973
Westminister

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,160

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2107 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
This delightful home located in Lehigh Acres, FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2,107sqft! Charming curb appeal, with beautiful gardens and covered front porch. Upon entering the foyer, you’ll see the living room with large windows offering an abundance of natural light and ceiling fan. Continuing you’ll enter the open concept kitchen and family room. The kitchen offers upgraded appliances, countertops, tile backsplash, lots of cabinet space, and entrance into the laundry room. The family room is a great size and offers large sliding glass doors with an overlook of the pool and backyard. The master bedroom offers an upgraded light fixture and tray ceiling, as well as a double vanity, large soaking tub, and separate shower. All additional bedrooms are a great size. The backyard offers a screened private pool with water views! Hurry, homes this nice do not last lon
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2246 Oxford Ridge Circle have any available units?
2246 Oxford Ridge Circle has a unit available for $2,160 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2246 Oxford Ridge Circle have?
Some of 2246 Oxford Ridge Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2246 Oxford Ridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2246 Oxford Ridge Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2246 Oxford Ridge Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2246 Oxford Ridge Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2246 Oxford Ridge Circle offer parking?
No, 2246 Oxford Ridge Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2246 Oxford Ridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2246 Oxford Ridge Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2246 Oxford Ridge Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2246 Oxford Ridge Circle has a pool.
Does 2246 Oxford Ridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 2246 Oxford Ridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2246 Oxford Ridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2246 Oxford Ridge Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2246 Oxford Ridge Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2246 Oxford Ridge Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
