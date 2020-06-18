All apartments in Lehigh Acres
Lehigh Acres, FL
133 Pine Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 11:50 PM

133 Pine Lane

133 Pine Ln · No Longer Available
Location

133 Pine Ln, Lehigh Acres, FL 33973
Westminister

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Now Available! Unfurnished

Cozy 3 bed 2 bath duplex in Lehigh Acres. The unit offers very open floor plan with split bedrooms. A full kitchen with all major appliances included (Fridge, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer). Tile and wooden plank flooring through out the home. Fresh Paint on the interior.

Utilities include: Water, Lawn Maintenance

If interested in showing, please contact Realty Group at 239-949-0404.

LEASE TERMS: Annual Lease

$1,100.00 per month
$1,100.00 Security Deposit
Last Months Rent Dependent on Credit/Income
$65.00 per person Application/Background Screening to Realty Group.

PETS: Small dog allowed with approval and additional pet deposit.

The information contained in this listing has been supplied, at least in part by third parties. Therefore, it is believed to be accurate but cannot be guaranteed.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Pine Lane have any available units?
133 Pine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lehigh Acres, FL.
What amenities does 133 Pine Lane have?
Some of 133 Pine Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 Pine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
133 Pine Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Pine Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 Pine Lane is pet friendly.
Does 133 Pine Lane offer parking?
No, 133 Pine Lane does not offer parking.
Does 133 Pine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 133 Pine Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Pine Lane have a pool?
No, 133 Pine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 133 Pine Lane have accessible units?
No, 133 Pine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Pine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 Pine Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 133 Pine Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 133 Pine Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
