133 Pine Lane

Now Available! Unfurnished



Cozy 3 bed 2 bath duplex in Lehigh Acres. The unit offers very open floor plan with split bedrooms. A full kitchen with all major appliances included (Fridge, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer). Tile and wooden plank flooring through out the home. Fresh Paint on the interior.



Utilities include: Water, Lawn Maintenance



If interested in showing, please contact Realty Group at 239-949-0404.



LEASE TERMS: Annual Lease



$1,100.00 per month

$1,100.00 Security Deposit

Last Months Rent Dependent on Credit/Income

$65.00 per person Application/Background Screening to Realty Group.



PETS: Small dog allowed with approval and additional pet deposit.



The information contained in this listing has been supplied, at least in part by third parties. Therefore, it is believed to be accurate but cannot be guaranteed.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.