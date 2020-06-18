1119 Gordon AVE S

Amenities

3 bed 2 bath duplex located near Gunnery rd in Lehigh Acres. $995 month + $1500 Security req'd to move in. Property is currently being worked on ready to move in June 29th. SMOKING PROHIBITED. *MAX occupants is 6* No pets allowed. Electric tenant responsibility. Washer and dryer hookup located inside. In order to qualify & be approved for this home, everyone over 18 must have at least 2 years previous, good, & verifiable employment & rental history (or home ownership) with NO lapses / gaps / NOT living with family. No evictions. You must show evidence of $2487.00 NET monthly income with a June pay stub or April-June bank statements. In order to apply (after you view home) text picture of everyone's drivers license, complete 2 page rental application & get $50 money order to Lyons Real Estate *per person, over 18* PLUS *separate* $500 hold fee to Lyons Real Estate. This is the only way to take home off market & hold it (for up to 30 days) $500 hold fee goes towards the first month's rent if you're approved. If you're declined, you get $500 back. Drive past the property before requesting showing.