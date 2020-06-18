All apartments in Lehigh Acres
Find more places like 1119 Gordon AVE S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lehigh Acres, FL
/
1119 Gordon AVE S
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:05 AM

1119 Gordon AVE S

1119 Gordon Ave S · (239) 810-6375
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lehigh Acres
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1119 Gordon Ave S, Lehigh Acres, FL 33973
Westminister

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
3 bed 2 bath duplex located near Gunnery rd in Lehigh Acres. $995 month + $1500 Security req'd to move in. Property is currently being worked on ready to move in June 29th. SMOKING PROHIBITED. *MAX occupants is 6* No pets allowed. Electric tenant responsibility. Washer and dryer hookup located inside. In order to qualify & be approved for this home, everyone over 18 must have at least 2 years previous, good, & verifiable employment & rental history (or home ownership) with NO lapses / gaps / NOT living with family. No evictions. You must show evidence of $2487.00 NET monthly income with a June pay stub or April-June bank statements. In order to apply (after you view home) text picture of everyone's drivers license, complete 2 page rental application & get $50 money order to Lyons Real Estate *per person, over 18* PLUS *separate* $500 hold fee to Lyons Real Estate. This is the only way to take home off market & hold it (for up to 30 days) $500 hold fee goes towards the first month's rent if you're approved. If you're declined, you get $500 back. Drive past the property before requesting showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 Gordon AVE S have any available units?
1119 Gordon AVE S has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1119 Gordon AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
1119 Gordon AVE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 Gordon AVE S pet-friendly?
No, 1119 Gordon AVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehigh Acres.
Does 1119 Gordon AVE S offer parking?
No, 1119 Gordon AVE S does not offer parking.
Does 1119 Gordon AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1119 Gordon AVE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 Gordon AVE S have a pool?
No, 1119 Gordon AVE S does not have a pool.
Does 1119 Gordon AVE S have accessible units?
No, 1119 Gordon AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 Gordon AVE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1119 Gordon AVE S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1119 Gordon AVE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1119 Gordon AVE S does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1119 Gordon AVE S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lehigh Acres 1 BedroomsLehigh Acres 2 Bedrooms
Lehigh Acres Apartments with GymLehigh Acres Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Lehigh Acres Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLSebring, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FL
Whiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity