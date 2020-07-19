All apartments in Lee County
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:37 PM

12049 Lucca Street

12049 Lucca Street · (239) 205-3789
Location

12049 Lucca Street, Lee County, FL 33966

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit APT 201 · Avail. now

$1,599

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1675 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2055610

Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1675 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, microwave, granite counters, white cabinets, and dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, central air, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and washer/dryer hookups. With access to an attached garage and balcony. Minutes away from I-75.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.southwestflorida@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. This property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. HOA requires 20 business days to process application. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

Home comes in as-is condition.
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Tile flooring,Wood-style flooring,Attached 1 Car Garage,Community pool,Granite countertops,Dishwasher,Clubhouse,Screened lanai,Paver Lanai,Paver driveway,Microwave,Security alarm,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Gated Community,Fitness Center,Blinds,No dogs,No cats
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12049 Lucca Street have any available units?
12049 Lucca Street has a unit available for $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12049 Lucca Street have?
Some of 12049 Lucca Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12049 Lucca Street currently offering any rent specials?
12049 Lucca Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12049 Lucca Street pet-friendly?
No, 12049 Lucca Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 12049 Lucca Street offer parking?
Yes, 12049 Lucca Street offers parking.
Does 12049 Lucca Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12049 Lucca Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12049 Lucca Street have a pool?
Yes, 12049 Lucca Street has a pool.
Does 12049 Lucca Street have accessible units?
No, 12049 Lucca Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12049 Lucca Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12049 Lucca Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 12049 Lucca Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12049 Lucca Street has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 12049 Lucca Street?
