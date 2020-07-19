12049 Lucca Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1675 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, microwave, granite counters, white cabinets, and dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, central air, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and washer/dryer hookups. With access to an attached garage and balcony. Minutes away from I-75.



BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.southwestflorida@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.



This property comes in as-is condition. This property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. HOA requires 20 business days to process application. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.



|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Tile flooring,Wood-style flooring,Attached 1 Car Garage,Community pool,Granite countertops,Dishwasher,Clubhouse,Screened lanai,Paver Lanai,Paver driveway,Microwave,Security alarm,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Gated Community,Fitness Center,Blinds,No dogs,No cats

