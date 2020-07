Amenities

in unit laundry air conditioning pool table furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities pool table

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dec7dfd041 ----

Furnished 2/2 on residential street close to US 19. Many amenities nearby. Furnished with 2 bedrooms, a pool table and everything you need. One month rent, security deposit and $295 admin fee required for move in. 6 month or longer lease. Apply at allcountysuncoast.com.



1 Bathroom

1/2 Bath

Central Heat/Air

Close To Busline

Close To Shopping

Two Bedroom

Washer/Dryer

Water/Sewer Included