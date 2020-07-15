All apartments in Lealman
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:55 PM

3628 54TH AVE N

3628 54th Avenue North · (727) 513-1624
Location

3628 54th Avenue North, Lealman, FL 33714
Lealman

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3628 54TH AVE N · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom Home for Rent!! - Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home. Kitchen features beautiful stainless steel appliances, brand new granite counter tops, and brand new cabinets. Easy access and convenient to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, Downtown St Pete, beaches, etc. Two doors from bus stop, 3 minutes from I-275.

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and sreening is required
One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com or call 1(727) 513-1624

(RLNE4781866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3628 54TH AVE N have any available units?
3628 54TH AVE N has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3628 54TH AVE N have?
Some of 3628 54TH AVE N's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3628 54TH AVE N currently offering any rent specials?
3628 54TH AVE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3628 54TH AVE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3628 54TH AVE N is pet friendly.
Does 3628 54TH AVE N offer parking?
No, 3628 54TH AVE N does not offer parking.
Does 3628 54TH AVE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3628 54TH AVE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3628 54TH AVE N have a pool?
No, 3628 54TH AVE N does not have a pool.
Does 3628 54TH AVE N have accessible units?
No, 3628 54TH AVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 3628 54TH AVE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3628 54TH AVE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 3628 54TH AVE N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3628 54TH AVE N has units with air conditioning.
