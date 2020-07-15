3628 54TH AVE N

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Adorable 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom Home for Rent!! - Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home. Kitchen features beautiful stainless steel appliances, brand new granite counter tops, and brand new cabinets. Easy access and convenient to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, Downtown St Pete, beaches, etc. Two doors from bus stop, 3 minutes from I-275.



Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)

First full month due at move-in

Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)

A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)

Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required

Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in

Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.

Pet application and sreening is required

One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet

We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.



PLEASE NOTE:

A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.

Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com or call 1(727) 513-1624



