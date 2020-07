Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Brand New Home - 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage. Easy access to interstate. This home has tile through out, 9 foot ceiling, nice storage, living room and dining room. Kitchen is nicely appointed with breakfast bar. Stainless steel appliances include range, refrigerator, microwave, Dishwasher and disposal. Add a fenced yard making a Pet welcome with non-refundable fee. Family room and Dining or Work space. Entrance is not on 54th Ave N. Small pet with non-refundable fee.