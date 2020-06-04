2766 62ND AVENUE N

Amenities

Welcome to this Sophisticated Industrial Style 2 story Town Home located in the heart St Pete. This town home includes an open concept downstairs living area with a great private backyard. You will enjoy the entire two-story townhouse which has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The master bedroom has 1 Queen size bed & the second bedroom has 2 Full size beds. This town home will comfortably sleep up to 6 people. It is very spacious & has been fully renovated from top to bottom. It is centrally located and has easy access to our most popular attractions such as- Downtown St. Petersburg,beautiful Clearwater Beach and the Tampa bay area. This is an excellent choice for your next stay or anyone else you know that is traveling to this area. Up to a 6 month lease is ok.