All apartments in Lealman
Find more places like 2766 62ND AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lealman, FL
/
2766 62ND AVENUE N
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:54 AM

2766 62ND AVENUE N

2766 62nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lealman
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2766 62nd Avenue North, Lealman, FL 33702

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
--FULLY FURNISHED
Welcome to this Sophisticated Industrial Style 2 story Town Home located in the heart St Pete. This town home includes an open concept downstairs living area with a great private backyard. You will enjoy the entire two-story townhouse which has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The master bedroom has 1 Queen size bed & the second bedroom has 2 Full size beds. This town home will comfortably sleep up to 6 people. It is very spacious & has been fully renovated from top to bottom. It is centrally located and has easy access to our most popular attractions such as- Downtown St. Petersburg,beautiful Clearwater Beach and the Tampa bay area. This is an excellent choice for your next stay or anyone else you know that is traveling to this area. Up to a 6 month lease is ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2766 62ND AVENUE N have any available units?
2766 62ND AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 2766 62ND AVENUE N have?
Some of 2766 62ND AVENUE N's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2766 62ND AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
2766 62ND AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2766 62ND AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 2766 62ND AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lealman.
Does 2766 62ND AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 2766 62ND AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 2766 62ND AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2766 62ND AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2766 62ND AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 2766 62ND AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 2766 62ND AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 2766 62ND AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 2766 62ND AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2766 62ND AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 2766 62ND AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2766 62ND AVENUE N does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lealman 1 BedroomsLealman 2 Bedrooms
Lealman Apartments with ParkingLealman Dog Friendly Apartments
Lealman Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FL
Holmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLGreenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg