Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:47 AM

2540 47th Ave N

2540 47th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2540 47th Avenue North, Lealman, FL 33714

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom home. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

This home has 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths and has been recently upgraded with new paint, newer appliances, kitchen has been remodeled with wood cabinets, newer counters and backsplash. The home has beautiful original wood flooring throughout. Huge fenced in backyard. Hoe is available for immediate move in. Set up your showing today!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Roberto Verbel with Rent Solutions at 813-857-0303.

(RLNE5193575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

