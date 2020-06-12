/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
105 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Laurel, FL
215 RUBENS DRIVE
215 Rubens Drive, Laurel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1290 sqft
Top-grade interior, prime location, quality association, excellent value -- you will like this unit for sure. Modern, upgraded, kitchen and baths with new granite, lighting, and cabinetry. Freshly painted. Exquisite low-maintenance plank flooring.
309 SHORE T ROAD
309 Shore T Road, Laurel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1192 sqft
VACATION HOME JUST HALF MILE TO BEACH, SHOPS AND DINING! Enjoy waterfront dining, or go to the beach, swim, kayak, paddle-board or rent boats all withing a half mile! Come back home and swim in the pool, take a bike down the famous legacy trail or
Results within 1 mile of Laurel
Venice
312 PARKSIDE DRIVE
312 Parkside Drive, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
900 sqft
Great location. This cozy 2 bedroom , 2 bath duplex is conveniently located on Venice Island. Just a short walk to the Beach, Downtown, Shopping ,Theater , Library , Tennis Courts and Parks. It's all here. Schedule your showing today!
Venice
1150 Tarpon Center Drive
1150 Tarpon Center Drive, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1238 sqft
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1500; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $3000.00; IMRID23751
239 WOODLAND DRIVE
239 Woodland Drive, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1325 sqft
Great place to get away! Pine Run is located on a beautiful 27 acre site, one mile from Casey Key. The community has 2 heated pools, 4 tennis courts, walking trails, kayak racks, a pickle ball court, clubhouse with rec center, weight room and sauna.
102 WOODLAND PLACE
102 Woodland Place, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1305 sqft
PINE RUN 2nd story townhouse condo Nestled in the mature lush trees this very well designed unit has it all. Newly and professionally remodeled and FURNISHED.
Venice
1255 TARPON CENTER DRIVE
1255 Tarpon Center Drive, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
867 sqft
On the Gulf of Mexico, check out this Seasonal Rental, beautiful Island of Venice Condo on the Gulf of Mexico. Enjoy views of the Gulf and the Bay from your 6th floor lanai in this 2 bed 2 bath condo. Completely remodeled in 2019.
Venice
525 PARKDALE
525 Parkdale Mews, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
977 sqft
Trade in those heels and ties for shorts and flops and get away for a rejuvenating retreat on quaint Venice Island.
Results within 5 miles of Laurel
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1182 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units include spacious closets, hardwood floors and deluxe kitchens. Residents enjoy easy access to I-75, nearby beaches at Siesta Key and the Oscar Scherer State Park that is just minutes away.
Treviso Grand
100 Treviso Grand Cir, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
928 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your visit today! Ask us how to receive June's rent for free, plus receive $750 off of July and August's rent when you move in by 6/30/20!* Treviso Grand represents the best
Sage on Palmer Ranch
12501 Honore Avenue, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1160 sqft
Sage on Palmer Ranch is a beautiful new luxury apartment community in the heart of Palmer Ranch, Sarasota, offering a range between one to three bedroom apartment homes.
Golden Beach
624 Flamingo Dr
624 Flamingo Drive, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
800 sqft
One of the best features to this unit is the location and community! With it's own private beach, it's small courtyard building layout surrounding a heated community pool and central to all the Venice island amenities.
119 Base Ave E
119 Base Avenue East, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1500 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home available on the Island of Venice. Back half of duplex offering almost 1000 sqft of living space plus covered carport parking, additional assigned outdoor parking and a storage shed gives tons of room to spread out.
4232 Central Sarasota Pkwy Apt 821
4232 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1191 sqft
Don't miss out on this 2 bed, 2 bath condo in Palmer Ranch.
Venice Gardens
1704 Sandy Court
1704 Sandy Court, Venice Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1354 sqft
Venice Gardens Home on Cul-de-sac - Annual Rental with Two Car Garage - Annual Unfurnished Venice Gardens home! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home has an "open and airy feeling" with a comfortably sized living and dining room combination with separate
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
9641 Castle Point Drive #1213
9641 Castle Point Dr 1213 Bld 1, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1686 sqft
GOLFERS OASIS - FURNISHED 2 BED 2 BATH STONEYBROOK CONDO w/ GARAGE - Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with 1-car detached garage. Large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. King bed in master and Queen in 2nd bedroom. Lots of natural light.
317 Sorrento St. Sarasota County
317 Sorrento Street, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1204 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed/ 2 Bath + Large Den on Venice Island - Hurry in to view this beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bath + large den in a prime location of Venice island! This property is pristine with shined terrazzo flooring and boasting over 1,200 sq ft.
1403 AUBURN LAKES CIRCLE
1403 Auburn Lakes Circle, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1383 sqft
2BR/2BA Condo in Auburn Lakes - Plenty of amenities and beautiful landscaping provides the perfect background for relaxation with this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the community of Auburn Lakes. It has carport parking with a storage room.
Venice Farms
1000 San Lino Circle Unit 1014
1000 San Lino Circle, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
2084 sqft
Spacious Ground floor - Annual unfurnished Condo in Beautiful San Lino Community with Community Pool - Annual unfurnished Condo with Single-car garage - centrally located to all of Venice Amenities! Spacious Ground floor corner-Unit providing lake
Bird Bay Golf Course
740 White Pine Tree Rd. #103
740 White Pine Tree Rd 103 Bld 56, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
888 sqft
Short term only (NOT AVAILABLE JAN THRU APRIL) ground floor, renovated 2/2 condo in resort community in Venice! - Short term only (not seasonal) Ground floor, two bedroom, two bathroom, nicely renovated condo in the resort community of Bird Bay, in
1459 Strada D Argento
1459 Strada D Argento, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1602 sqft
Bright single family home with pool overlooking golf course - RENTED Jan, Feb March and April 2020 This bright newly updated 2 bedrooms 2 bath pool home .
South Venice
960 Jamaica Road
960 Jamaica Road, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1160 sqft
- This bright 2 bedroom 2 bath home close to Venice amazing beaches. Owner is purchasing passes to South Venice Ferry that will take you to the private beach.
Venice
528 Barcelona Ave. #214
528 Barcelona Avenue, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
793 sqft
2021 Season Availability January April: $3,200/mo (3 month minimum) - Seasonal Availability $3200/mon - Available Jan 2021 to April 2021 (3 month minimum) This charming Condo on Venice Island is the perfect number of blocks from Venice Beach to
Venetian Golf And River Club
106 Lerida Court
106 Lerida Court, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1743 sqft
SEASONAL/SHORT TERM-GATED GOLF COMMUNITY - NOKOMIS - Come see this 2/2 single family home in the gated, upscale community of Venetian Golf & River Club. Nice lake views to enjoy while relaxing or grilling your dinner on a spacious screened lanai.
