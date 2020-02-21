5100 JESSIE HARBOR DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage hot tub

Residence at the coveted Blackburn Harbor condominiums waterfront community. This high end unit has expansive wrap around covered balcony for you to enjoy the endless water views and amazing sunsets. This residence offers under building garage. Plantation shutters and crown molding throughout. Bedrooms have custom closets, master bath has double vanities, a glass walk in shower and spa soaking tub. The stately kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops, high end stainless steel appliances, solid wood cabinets, and large entertaining bar will make entertaining a breeze. The inviting open concept has a modern yet still homey feel. ALREADY LEASED JAN-APRIL 2020. Available off season. June-October $3500 per month.