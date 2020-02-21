All apartments in Laurel
Find more places like 5100 JESSIE HARBOR DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laurel, FL
/
5100 JESSIE HARBOR DRIVE
Last updated February 21 2020 at 12:35 AM

5100 JESSIE HARBOR DRIVE

5100 Jessie Harbor Drive · (941) 379-2448
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Laurel
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

5100 Jessie Harbor Drive, Laurel, FL 34229

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2484 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
Residence at the coveted Blackburn Harbor condominiums waterfront community. This high end unit has expansive wrap around covered balcony for you to enjoy the endless water views and amazing sunsets. This residence offers under building garage. Plantation shutters and crown molding throughout. Bedrooms have custom closets, master bath has double vanities, a glass walk in shower and spa soaking tub. The stately kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops, high end stainless steel appliances, solid wood cabinets, and large entertaining bar will make entertaining a breeze. The inviting open concept has a modern yet still homey feel. ALREADY LEASED JAN-APRIL 2020. Available off season. June-October $3500 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5100 JESSIE HARBOR DRIVE have any available units?
5100 JESSIE HARBOR DRIVE has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5100 JESSIE HARBOR DRIVE have?
Some of 5100 JESSIE HARBOR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5100 JESSIE HARBOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5100 JESSIE HARBOR DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5100 JESSIE HARBOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5100 JESSIE HARBOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 5100 JESSIE HARBOR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5100 JESSIE HARBOR DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 5100 JESSIE HARBOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5100 JESSIE HARBOR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5100 JESSIE HARBOR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5100 JESSIE HARBOR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5100 JESSIE HARBOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5100 JESSIE HARBOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5100 JESSIE HARBOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5100 JESSIE HARBOR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5100 JESSIE HARBOR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5100 JESSIE HARBOR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5100 JESSIE HARBOR DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Laurel 2 BedroomsLaurel 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Laurel Apartments with GarageLaurel Apartments with Gym
Laurel Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLCape Coral, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Valrico, FLSeminole, FLIona, FLSouth Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLFish Hawk, FLCortez, FLLongboat Key, FLHolmes Beach, FLSiesta Key, FLSarasota Springs, FLSt. James City, FL
South Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLMcGregor, FLTreasure Island, FLRotonda, FLEllenton, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLNorth Sarasota, FLBee Ridge, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLOsprey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity