3 bedroom home in Greenwood! - Come see this 3 bedroom 2 bath home ready to move in! Home features Tile in the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Master bath has a shower with no tub. Rooms are spacious, 1 car garage, and an inside laundry room. Huge backyard for entertaining or kids playing. Close to good schools, shopping, interstates, and military bases! Call today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5536835)