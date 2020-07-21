All apartments in Lakeside
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

1315 BAY HILL BLVD

1315 Bay Hill Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1315 Bay Hill Boulevard, Lakeside, FL 32065

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
carpet
3 bedroom 2 bathroom house with big front&backyard - Property Id: 149598

Check out this 3/2, two story home with a good amount of yard space. Corner lot to give you a bit of privacy. Freshly painted walls and new carpet upstairs, updated plumbing fixtures. Converted garage space for extra storage, Washer and Dryer included. $40 Application Fee per adult. Must pass Background/Credit check and provide income Verification with a NET INCOME OF 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AMOUNT. Rent: $1,250 and Security Deposit: $1,300. 12 Month Lease. No Short Term Leases. Tenant pays all Utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149598p
Property Id 149598

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5109387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 BAY HILL BLVD have any available units?
1315 BAY HILL BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, FL.
What amenities does 1315 BAY HILL BLVD have?
Some of 1315 BAY HILL BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 BAY HILL BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
1315 BAY HILL BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 BAY HILL BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 1315 BAY HILL BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeside.
Does 1315 BAY HILL BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 1315 BAY HILL BLVD offers parking.
Does 1315 BAY HILL BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1315 BAY HILL BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 BAY HILL BLVD have a pool?
No, 1315 BAY HILL BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 1315 BAY HILL BLVD have accessible units?
No, 1315 BAY HILL BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 BAY HILL BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1315 BAY HILL BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1315 BAY HILL BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1315 BAY HILL BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
