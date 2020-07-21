1315 BAY HILL BLVD

Amenities

Check out this 3/2, two story home with a good amount of yard space. Corner lot to give you a bit of privacy. Freshly painted walls and new carpet upstairs, updated plumbing fixtures. Converted garage space for extra storage, Washer and Dryer included. $40 Application Fee per adult. Must pass Background/Credit check and provide income Verification with a NET INCOME OF 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AMOUNT. Rent: $1,250 and Security Deposit: $1,300. 12 Month Lease. No Short Term Leases. Tenant pays all Utilities.

No Pets Allowed



