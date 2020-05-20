639 LAKE CLARK PLACE

Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

**A Must see... Tucked away in SE LAKELAND in Christina Hammock gated community. This home offers a spacious and open floor plan with split bedroom layout, offering three bedrooms and two full bathrooms and inside utility, as well as 2 car garage. Cozy eating space in the kitchen with all stainless appliances. A Large Great room and dining room combo with extended room that could be used a office/den/TV/etc. Community pool/spa, tennis court, fitness and community dock. This home will include use of all amenities and ALL lawn care. Within minutes of shopping, restaurants with easy access to Tampa or Orlando.