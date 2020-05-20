All apartments in Lakeland Highlands
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:13 AM

639 LAKE CLARK PLACE

639 Lake Clark Place · No Longer Available
Location

639 Lake Clark Place, Lakeland Highlands, FL 33813

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
**A Must see... Tucked away in SE LAKELAND in Christina Hammock gated community. This home offers a spacious and open floor plan with split bedroom layout, offering three bedrooms and two full bathrooms and inside utility, as well as 2 car garage. Cozy eating space in the kitchen with all stainless appliances. A Large Great room and dining room combo with extended room that could be used a office/den/TV/etc. Community pool/spa, tennis court, fitness and community dock. This home will include use of all amenities and ALL lawn care. Within minutes of shopping, restaurants with easy access to Tampa or Orlando.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 639 LAKE CLARK PLACE have any available units?
639 LAKE CLARK PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland Highlands, FL.
What amenities does 639 LAKE CLARK PLACE have?
Some of 639 LAKE CLARK PLACE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 639 LAKE CLARK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
639 LAKE CLARK PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 639 LAKE CLARK PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 639 LAKE CLARK PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland Highlands.
Does 639 LAKE CLARK PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 639 LAKE CLARK PLACE offers parking.
Does 639 LAKE CLARK PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 639 LAKE CLARK PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 639 LAKE CLARK PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 639 LAKE CLARK PLACE has a pool.
Does 639 LAKE CLARK PLACE have accessible units?
No, 639 LAKE CLARK PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 639 LAKE CLARK PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 639 LAKE CLARK PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 639 LAKE CLARK PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 639 LAKE CLARK PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

