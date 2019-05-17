All apartments in Lakeland Highlands
Find more places like 637 Victoria Square Lane #5614.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland Highlands, FL
/
637 Victoria Square Lane #5614
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:35 AM

637 Victoria Square Lane #5614

637 Victoria Square Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

637 Victoria Square Lane, Lakeland Highlands, FL 33813

Amenities

on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
tennis court
2/2.5 in South Lakeland Available 5/1! - 2 bedroom 2.5 bath town home in the quite community of Victoria sq in S. Lakeland. This home boasts cathedral ceilings, formal dining room, spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, breakfast nook, inside laundry room, double master suite each with its own full bathroom, 1/2 bath downstairs, wood look tile floors, paver lanai, 1 car garage. Gated community that has private tennis courts. Lawn care is included.

Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee

If credit is below 600 an increase of 5% will be added to the rental amount and depending on what is on credit report a last months rent could be required as well in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.

Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package:
$35 monthly Tenant benefit package includes the following services
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4864968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 637 Victoria Square Lane #5614 have any available units?
637 Victoria Square Lane #5614 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland Highlands, FL.
What amenities does 637 Victoria Square Lane #5614 have?
Some of 637 Victoria Square Lane #5614's amenities include on-site laundry, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 637 Victoria Square Lane #5614 currently offering any rent specials?
637 Victoria Square Lane #5614 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 Victoria Square Lane #5614 pet-friendly?
No, 637 Victoria Square Lane #5614 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland Highlands.
Does 637 Victoria Square Lane #5614 offer parking?
Yes, 637 Victoria Square Lane #5614 offers parking.
Does 637 Victoria Square Lane #5614 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 637 Victoria Square Lane #5614 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 Victoria Square Lane #5614 have a pool?
No, 637 Victoria Square Lane #5614 does not have a pool.
Does 637 Victoria Square Lane #5614 have accessible units?
No, 637 Victoria Square Lane #5614 does not have accessible units.
Does 637 Victoria Square Lane #5614 have units with dishwashers?
No, 637 Victoria Square Lane #5614 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 637 Victoria Square Lane #5614 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 637 Victoria Square Lane #5614 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLFuller Heights, FLHighland City, FLBartow, FLCombee Settlement, FLAuburndale, FLEagle Lake, FL
Fish Hawk, FLValrico, FLBloomingdale, FLLake Wales, FLHaines City, FLZephyrhills, FLSeffner, FLMango, FLDavenport, FLFour Corners, FLPasadena Hills, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa