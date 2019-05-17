637 Victoria Square Lane #5614

Amenities

2/2.5 in South Lakeland Available 5/1! - 2 bedroom 2.5 bath town home in the quite community of Victoria sq in S. Lakeland. This home boasts cathedral ceilings, formal dining room, spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, breakfast nook, inside laundry room, double master suite each with its own full bathroom, 1/2 bath downstairs, wood look tile floors, paver lanai, 1 car garage. Gated community that has private tennis courts. Lawn care is included.



Administration Fee:

Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee



If credit is below 600 an increase of 5% will be added to the rental amount and depending on what is on credit report a last months rent could be required as well in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.



Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package:

$35 monthly Tenant benefit package includes the following services

- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery

- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance

- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests

- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau



No Pets Allowed



