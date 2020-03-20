All apartments in Lakeland Highlands
Find more places like 5508 SCOTT LAKE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland Highlands, FL
/
5508 SCOTT LAKE ROAD
Last updated March 20 2020 at 9:37 PM

5508 SCOTT LAKE ROAD

5508 Scott Lake Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5508 Scott Lake Road, Lakeland Highlands, FL 33813

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
New, unique, modern and built with style! A dream home on Scott Lake! Lakefront - 2 bedrooms 1.5 baths.
Top of the line stainless steel appliances. Water and Lawn care are included in rent.
Great location in the prime South Lakeland area. Huge backyard with direct Scot Lake access!
Any water craft weeklies must be approved by the landlord.
You will enjoy unbelievable sunrises over the beautiful lake!
At owner's request up to max 2 tenants can occupy the property.
Application fee $45 per person, security deposit $1,800, 1 month rent $1,800.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5508 SCOTT LAKE ROAD have any available units?
5508 SCOTT LAKE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland Highlands, FL.
What amenities does 5508 SCOTT LAKE ROAD have?
Some of 5508 SCOTT LAKE ROAD's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5508 SCOTT LAKE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5508 SCOTT LAKE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5508 SCOTT LAKE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5508 SCOTT LAKE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland Highlands.
Does 5508 SCOTT LAKE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5508 SCOTT LAKE ROAD offers parking.
Does 5508 SCOTT LAKE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5508 SCOTT LAKE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5508 SCOTT LAKE ROAD have a pool?
No, 5508 SCOTT LAKE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5508 SCOTT LAKE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5508 SCOTT LAKE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5508 SCOTT LAKE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5508 SCOTT LAKE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5508 SCOTT LAKE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5508 SCOTT LAKE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLFuller Heights, FLHighland City, FLBartow, FLCombee Settlement, FLAuburndale, FLEagle Lake, FL
Fish Hawk, FLValrico, FLBloomingdale, FLLake Wales, FLHaines City, FLZephyrhills, FLSeffner, FLMango, FLDavenport, FLFour Corners, FLPasadena Hills, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa