5508 SCOTT LAKE ROAD

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

New, unique, modern and built with style! A dream home on Scott Lake! Lakefront - 2 bedrooms 1.5 baths.

Top of the line stainless steel appliances. Water and Lawn care are included in rent.

Great location in the prime South Lakeland area. Huge backyard with direct Scot Lake access!

Any water craft weeklies must be approved by the landlord.

You will enjoy unbelievable sunrises over the beautiful lake!

At owner's request up to max 2 tenants can occupy the property.

Application fee $45 per person, security deposit $1,800, 1 month rent $1,800.