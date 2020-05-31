302 LAKE HARRIS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

South Lakeland Two Bedroom, Two and Half Bath Home with a Lake View. No carpet! Completed in 2019, this home is ready for move in. Downstairs is a family room open to the dining space and kitchen. Views of the lake from the windows along the back. Granite counters, stainless appliances, and plenty of cabinetry in kitchen. From the back door step onto the two level deck with lake view. Upstairs are the two bedrooms each with their own bath. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and a beautifully designed master bath. The second bedroom is spacious with a walk in closet, private bath and view of the lake. The laundry room is large and has a very large storage closet. Easy access to S Florida Ave and Polk Parkway.