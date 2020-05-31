All apartments in Lakeland Highlands
Last updated May 31 2020 at 6:31 PM

302 LAKE HARRIS DRIVE

302 Lake Harris Drive · No Longer Available
Location

302 Lake Harris Drive, Lakeland Highlands, FL 33813

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
South Lakeland Two Bedroom, Two and Half Bath Home with a Lake View. No carpet! Completed in 2019, this home is ready for move in. Downstairs is a family room open to the dining space and kitchen. Views of the lake from the windows along the back. Granite counters, stainless appliances, and plenty of cabinetry in kitchen. From the back door step onto the two level deck with lake view. Upstairs are the two bedrooms each with their own bath. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and a beautifully designed master bath. The second bedroom is spacious with a walk in closet, private bath and view of the lake. The laundry room is large and has a very large storage closet. Easy access to S Florida Ave and Polk Parkway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 LAKE HARRIS DRIVE have any available units?
302 LAKE HARRIS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland Highlands, FL.
What amenities does 302 LAKE HARRIS DRIVE have?
Some of 302 LAKE HARRIS DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 LAKE HARRIS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
302 LAKE HARRIS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 LAKE HARRIS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 302 LAKE HARRIS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland Highlands.
Does 302 LAKE HARRIS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 302 LAKE HARRIS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 302 LAKE HARRIS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 LAKE HARRIS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 LAKE HARRIS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 302 LAKE HARRIS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 302 LAKE HARRIS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 302 LAKE HARRIS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 302 LAKE HARRIS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 LAKE HARRIS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 302 LAKE HARRIS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 LAKE HARRIS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
