apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:46 PM
24 Apartments for rent in Lake Wales, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 12
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
711 SPRINGER DRIVE
711 Springer Drive, Lake Wales, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This poolside one bedroom condo has been completely updated with new kitchen, appliances, bathrooms, flooring and more. Located near down town Lake Wales in the Lake Shore Condos community, an immaculately maintained 55+ complex.
1 of 16
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Ashton Golf Club
4148 ABERDEEN LANE
4148 Aberdeen Lane, Lake Wales, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1319 sqft
2 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Lake Ashton, a guard gated, 55+ golf community. Large open Kitchen with ample cabinet space, closet pantry, breakfast bar, and inside laundry. Split Bedroom plan. Master Bedroom has a private bath with dual sinks.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Wales
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
Traditions
2736 RUTLEDGE COURT
2736 Rutledge Court, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
For Rent - 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Townhome with a den and a one-car garage. This immaculate townhome features Corian countertops, high ceilings, and large walk-in closets. The floors are carpeted throughout with ceramic tile in the wet areas.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Wales
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,392
1290 sqft
This newly renovated community is near I-4 and the area's best shopping. This pet-friendly community features a new dog park, a resort-style pool, fitness center and a playground. Homes offer new appliances and a patio.
1 of 7
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3584 Spring Creek Rd
3584 Spring Creek Road, Dundee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1625 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home built in 2015. This home has a grand open floor plan with the large living room/family room. The house has tile in the main living areas and mastershower . .
1 of 11
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
Cypresswood Country Club
1104 EAGLE POND DRIVE
1104 Eagle Pond Drive, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED AND FULLY EQUIPPED. Move in with your suitcase to this ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bath condo.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Eloise Woods
5850 CYPRESS GARDENS BLVD # 608
5850 Cypress Gardens Boulevard, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Listing Agent - Larissa Dutra - larissa@bfdprime.com - 407-247-2464 - 2 story 2 bedroom 2 bath condominium close to LEGOLAND. Corner unit with pool and basketball & tennis court located directly in front of the unit.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1714 GARDEN LAKE DRIVE
1714 Garden Lake Dr, Polk County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
828 sqft
The Waterfront Community of Winterset offers Resort Style Living complete with heated pool, Spa, 2 Tennis Courts and a clubhouse overlooking Winterset Lake. This Gated Community offers a State of the Art Security System.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
709 S LAKE STARR BOULEVARD
709 S Lake Starr Blvd, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1608 sqft
LAKEFRONT 3BR/3BA 2 story home on Lake Starr for Rent. Upstairs has a living room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, with a screened Lanai overlooking Lake Starr.
1 of 30
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Dundee
608 FREDERICK AVENUE
608 Frederick Avenue, Dundee, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2574 sqft
For Rent-Gorgeous Five Bedroom/Two Bath Two-Story Lakefront Home. The home sits on a small hill majestically overlooking Lake Ruth. The elementary school and the Lake Marie Park are walking distance from this home.
1 of 13
Last updated October 16 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
Saddlebag Lake
14 SADDLEBAG TRAIL N
14 Saddlebag Trail North, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$775
384 sqft
This cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath mobile home is located in the active, gated, 55+ community of Saddlebag Lake Resort. Featuring a large family room and ample storage space, this home is offered partially furnished.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Wales
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
6 Units Available
Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1300 sqft
Close to Winter Haven Citi Center and Route 17. Residential community has a tennis court, a dog park, a pool and a playground. Homes have patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore Club
1300 S Lake Howard Dr, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1933 sqft
Welcome to luxury living in Winter Haven. Lakeshore Club is located on the Chain of Lakes between Lake Howard and Lake Mary minutes from downtown Winter Haven.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1750 Coriander Dr
1750 Coriander Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1400 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bdrm, 3 Bath Townhome in Poinciana... - This Beautiful 2 story 3 bedrooms 3 bath home was just built-in 2012 in the very well known community of Tuscany Preserve. Very quiet, serene neighborhood.
1 of 9
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1915 Manatee Ct
1915 Manatee Lane, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2006 sqft
Check out this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home that is over 2,000 sq ft!
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
603 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1
603 Lake Marion Gulf Resort Drive, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
784 sqft
Beautiful Villa, move-in ready 2/2 in Lake Marion Golf Resort! New A/C and all appliances are new. all-new title. This condo is tucked back in a gorgeous Resort-like community. High ceilings and great natural light give the condo a spacious feel.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
259 GRAND RAPIDS DRIVE
259 Grand Rapids Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1249 sqft
Move in Ready 1/2 Duplex in Lake Marion Golf Resort. It is an open floor concept, with ceramic tiles in kitchen and Bathrooms and Carpet in Bedrooms. Interior Freshly Painted .
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
334 7TH STREET SW
334 7th Street Southwest, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
899 sqft
For Rent-Set your eyes on this lovely mid-century home in the city limits of Winter Haven. Two Bedrooms/One Bath with all of the architectural touches of the late 50's. The home has a lot of natural light and the rooms are very spacious.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Grenelefe Country Club
33 ASPEN DRIVE
33 Aspen Drive, Grenelefe, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
970 sqft
Workday is over and now it's time to relax and come home to your very own sanctuary. RELAX... YOU ARE HOME. This 2bed 2bath Condo located in Aspenwood in the historical Central Florida Golf Community of Grenelefe. As you enter...
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Haven
3001 GRANADA COURT
3001 Granada Court, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1185 sqft
This remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is located in a 55+ community and features ceramic tile throughout. The kitchen provides ample storage space in the cabinets and closet pantry, and comes fully equipped with stove and refrigerator.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2140 MYSTIC RING LOOP
2140 Mystic Ring Loop, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1245 sqft
3/2 completely tiled unit, located in the gated community of Lake Marion Resort. The duplez offers an open floor plan and is partially furnished. The kitchen has a large pantry and over looks the living room.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
430 RED HAWK LOOP
430 Red Hawk Loop, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1065 sqft
Fully Furnished short term rental available 6/1/2020 to 12/15/2020. This fully furnished home sits in a quiet neighborhood. Kitchen has been updated with all new stainless steel appliances and is fully stocked with pots, pans and cooking utensils.
1 of 21
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
1550 11TH STREET NE
1550 11th Street Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1148 sqft
Clean, Warm, Charming, 2 bed 2 bath condo with astonishing Lake Buckeye views near the beautiful and fun Chain of Lakes in Winter Haven.
1 of 15
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5819 Windridge Dr
5819 Windridge Drive, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1836 sqft
Nice single family home for rent in Winter Haven, 4 beds, 2 baths, located in Windridge community. This property has been renovated and is ready to be rented. You will love the spacious floor plan of this unit.
